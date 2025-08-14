How to have your say on new vision for Grangemouth town centre

Residents, businesses and community groups in Grangemouth are being invited to share their views on Falkirk Council’s long-term plan for how Grangemouth town centre could evolve over the next 20 years.

The draft Spatial Vision and Town Centre Masterplan sets out a roadmap for how the town centre and surrounding areas could develop over the coming years.

Informed by local engagement, the plan reflects wider trends in how town centres are used looking at opportunities to improve housing, transport, public spaces and connections to jobs and services.

It also includes proposals to improve walking and cycling routes, support more mixed-use development and enhance the look and feel of key areas through landscaping and public realm improvements.

People are being asked to share their views on the draft Grangemouth town centre masterplan. (Pic: Scotdrone)

The masterplan aligns with the Grangemouth Community Action Plan and supports wider ambitions linked to the Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal, Greener Grangemouth and the Forth Green Freeport – helping to ensure future development delivers long-term benefits for local people, businesses and the wider area.

Although it is not a list of approved projects, it’s a guide to help focus future planning and investment.

Now Falkirk Council is asking local people for their views on the masterplan’s objectives and the actions of changes suggested to help achieve them.

An online survey is open until Sunday, September 7, with paper copies available at Grangemouth Library and the Kersiebank Community Project.

Two drop-in events are also planned to give people the chance to view the draft, ask questions and speak to council officers and town planning specialists.

These will be held at the Kersiebank Community Centre on Tuesday, August 26 from 3pm to 8pm, and at Grangemouth Library on Thursday, August 28 from 3pm to 7.30pm.

Councillor Paul Garner, spokesperson for economic development, said: “Grangemouth is already seeing change, with major investment planned through the Growth Deal, Greener Grangemouth and the Freeport.

"This draft plan is about setting the longer-term direction – making sure future improvements build on those opportunities to bring long-term benefits to the area and reflect what matters most to local people.

"Community feedback has already played a key role in shaping the draft, and it’s just as important now to help refine the final version. That’s why the council is encouraging as many people as possible to take part by completing the survey or speaking to officers at the drop-ins.”

The draft was considered by councillors in June 2025.

Feedback gathered via the survey and in-person meetings will help the Council finetune the document, which is expected to return to committee later this year for final approval.

The online survey can be found here