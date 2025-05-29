How to have your say on future of Bo'ness town centre

Members of the public are being invited for their views to help shape how Bo’ness town centre could change and develop over the next 20 years.

Falkirk Council is working to develop a Town Centre Vision and Masterplan for Bo’ness, which is a long-term plan to guide town centre improvements, but they need the public’s help to set the priorities.

The aim of the masterplan is to set a clear direction for how the heart of the town could evolve over the next two decades. It will look at ways to make the town centre more welcoming, accessible and vibrant – including improvements to public spaces, transport links, parking, community facilities and support for local businesses.

And now people are invited to get involved and share their views, with a drop-in event planned for Monday, June 9.

Falkirk Council is looking to create a new masterplan for Bo'ness town centre for the next 20 years. (Pic: Scotdrone)

By sharing their local knowledge, residents will help the council identify what changes are needed to make the town centre an even more welcoming, accessible and vibrant place for everyone.

The event, which takes place in Bo’ness Library between noon and 7.30pm, will offer a chance to view early ideas, speak with the project team and take part in a range of activities.

There’s no need to book to attend, and everyone is welcome.

Three special sessions are also planned alongside the drop-in event.

There will be ‘Issues and ideas: walk, wheel and talk sessions’ – guided tours of the town centre and Foreshore leaving from the library followed by an ideas workshop – at 1pm and 4pm on the day.

A ‘Vision and priorities workshop’ – a facilitated session in the library to discuss emerging ideas and priorities – will run from 6.15pm to 7.15pm; and an ‘Evening on the Foreshore’ outdoor workshop focused on ideas for the Foreshore will run from 8pm to 9.30pm (subject to weather), meeting at the library.

There’s also an opportunity to have your say online if you are unable to make the drop-in session, with a survey available at the Participate+ website here. The survey closes on Monday, July 7.

Councillor Paul Garner, deputy leader of Falkirk Council and economic development portfolio holder, said: “The town centre is integral to community life in Bo’ness, and this is an important opportunity to look ahead and consider how it can develop to meet future needs.

"We want to hear directly from the people who use it every day, and I’d encourage everyone to get involved – whether in person or online.”

Falkirk Council say the plan builds on approaches already used in both Falkirk and Grangemouth, and is progressing alongside the community-led Local Place Plan, which covers the whole of Bo’ness.

The masterplan is the latest in a series of commitments by the council to support the town’s future, with investments including £4.3m for a new sport and leisure wing at Bo’ness Academy; more than £600k to repair and improve the harbour wall; £415k for the refurbished library; £176k for recent improvements at Kinneil Estate and £150k on Bo’ness Town Hall Cupula.