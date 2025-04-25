Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to build new homes in a former timber yard and rail sidings in Linlithgow have been given the go ahead.

Developers promised to engage with neighbours who voiced fears about flood risk from the redevelopment of the site.

The planned development sits on elevated land above their Falkirk Road Homes.

The council’s flood risk officers said planned drainage and Sustainable Drainage Systems (SuDS) – which are designed to manage surface water run-off in a way that mimics natural drainage patterns – would actually improve water run-off, with developed kerbing directing water into new drainage gullies.

The former timber yard and railway sidings sit on an elevated position above Falkirk Road at the western end of Linlithgow, shown here bounded in red.

Linlithgow Councillor Pauline Orr spoke on behalf of two neighbours who had raised concerns about the feared flood risk and overshadowing from tree planting on the plans for the site.

She told the development management committee that her constituents had no objections to the redevelopment of the brownfield site but they’d had no contact from developers, Allwalk Ltd, when they tried to raise concerns.

The site has been earmarked for up to 18 homes. Planning officers had recommended the proposals with conditions to build 13 homes. They described it as the “sustainable development of a brownfield site”.

Councillor Tom Conn sought reassurances on flood risk and that planned tree planting could be replaced with hedging to reduce the overshadowing of the Falkirk Road homes. He said the overall design should reflect the concerns of the neighbours.

“A kerbline is going to stop water getting into the embankment down to the houses [on Falkirk Road],” a flood risk engineer told the meeting.

The new homes will be a mixture of three-bedroomed bungalows and houses, reflecting surrounding housing.

An agent for the developer said: “We would do everything in our power to engage with people.”

Councillor Conn told the meeting: “This site has been vacant for a number of years; it would help to improve that part of the town. The commitment by the developer to resolve any outstanding issues is to be welcomed.”