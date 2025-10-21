Home carers pay victory as GMB praise Falkirk Council for 'engaging'

Care workers with Falkirk Council have won a large pay increase and thousands of pounds in back pay after a long-running dispute.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the local authority has been praised by the union fighting the workers’ case as other councils were encouraged to follow Falkirk’s lead.

GMB Scotland admitted that negotiations had been “fraught” at times as the union made the case that a long-delayed review of care workers’ roles did not recognise the skills and specialist experience of staff and failed to properly assess their new responsibilities of delivering complex care and support with some paid as little as £12.70 an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now the role of home care staff at the council has been regraded with the frontline staff receiving a backdated rise after their long-running dispute led to strikes last year.

Falkirk Council home care staff went on strike in April last year over pay. Pic: Michael Gillen

GMB Scotland now say other councils across Scotland facing similar claims should follow Falkirk and begin negotiations rather than force legal action that will only delay similar awards while driving up the cost to taxpayers.

Cara Stevenson, GMB Scotland organiser in the women’s campaign unit, led negotiations in Falkirk and said the council’s willingness to engage with workers’ concerns was welcome.

She said: “This victory for our members was the opposite of easy but only possible because Falkirk Council was willing to review an inadequate job evaluation process before properly recognising care workers’ role and responsibilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Other local authorities continuing to stick their heads in the sand must understand that is the only way forward instead of continuing to risk taxpayers’ money trying to defend the indefensible.

Striking home care staff outside Carronbank House in Denny last year. Pic: Michael Gillen

“The negotiations in Falkirk were fraught at times but conducted in good faith and should be a template for councils wanting to end pay discrimination and fairly recognise the work of women.”

Personal carers in Falkirk will now move from a Grade D to a Grade E with the switch backdated three and a half years and the rise paid next month when experienced full-time staff will receive up to £3500 in back pay.

Frontline care staff say their jobs have been transformed in recent years with additional responsibilities including supporting more people with complex needs, administering medication, and liaising with other services like NHS Scotland and social work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strikes involving the union’s members working in home care across three council areas took place in April last year when carers from Falkirk, Renfrewshire and West Dunbartonshire rallied in Glasgow’s George Square.

Ms Stevenson said the regrading in Falkirk only reflects the changing role and responsibilities of care workers, mostly women, whose work has undervalued for many years.

She said: “This is difficult, physically demanding work demanding skills, knowledge, experience and an absolute commitment to those people needing care and support.

“Our members only want the value of their work to be properly recognised and to protect the people they care for.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, the Care Inspectorate found high standards of care and praised the skills and knowledge of staff during a review of Falkirk Council’s Care and Support at Home Service.

Falkirk Council has been approached for a comment.