Here's why Falkirk police chiefs say they have faced 'unprecedented demand'

Police officers in Falkirk have been facing ‘unprecedented demand’ for their services in recent months and they are now looking at new ways to improve community policing.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of these is a new community hub model which aims to respond to ‘non-urgent’ concerns more effectively, councillors were told this week.

The pilot, which has just started in the Forth Valley area, will see two police officers in each council ward dedicated to community investigations, members of Falkirk Council’s scrutiny committee heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Superintendent Roddy Irvine told members that if the model was successful in Forth Valley, it would be rolled out nationally.

The figures don't include officers policing the regular protests in Kemper Avenue, Falkirk, outside the Cladhan where asylum seekers are being housed. Pic: Michael Gillen

The Forth Valley commander told the committee that he wanted to give a picture of current developments as Police Scotland presented its annual report, focusing on local statistics.

Chief Superintendent Irvine told members the very recent introduction of body cameras in Forth Valley have been received positively by police officers as “people are far less likely to be violent when they know they are on camera”.

Across the UK, he added, body worn video increases the number of guilty pleas in court, as offenders’ actions are recorded, which in turn is reducing the number of days police officers have to spend in court as witnesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will, in time, I’m convinced, see less officers having to attend court and not being in their communities, so we’ll see more officers on the front line,” he said.

Chief Inspector Alex Hatrick, local area commander. Pic: Michael Gillen

Chief Inspector Alex Hatrick, Falkirk Area Commander, said that the past few months have been “challenging” for the force.

He said: “The last 18 months have been challenging at times, in terms of demand, resourcing national and local events and more recently the increase in protest activity that we’ve seen in Falkirk.

“However, I have been thoroughly impressed by the dedication and commitment of all police officers and staff across Falkirk area command and across Forth Valley.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report covers the period between April 2024 and March 2025, so does not include the recent demonstrations or help given by local officers to provide unprecedented security for visits by US President Donald Trump and his Vice-President JD Vance.

Chief Inspector Hatrick said that the figures showed a continuing focus on anti-social behaviour, including the growing problem of off-road bikes.

He said that several individuals had been charged and their bikes seized and “this continues to be a focus” for the police, “using a number of tactics available to us”.

The focus on anti-social behaviour, he said, had led to a 7.8 per cent reduction in the number of complaints received in the reporting period, compared to the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tackling illegal drugs also remains a priority, with 56 misuse of drugs warrants executed – 11 more than the previous year – more than half of which led to arrests and drugs being seized.

The chief inspector said he was grateful for the support of the public which led to many of these results.

The annual figures also showed that non-sexual crimes of violence – including domestic violence offences – rose in Falkirk last year by nine per cent, from 2034 to 2222.

That figure includes a rise of 155 common assaults, which includes domestic violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Hatrick said that despite the increase the force maintained a detection rate of 69.2 per cent.

The number of sexual crimes fell from 408 in 2023/24 to 379, a decrease of 7.1 per cent.

The detection rate for sexual crimes rose from 51.2 per cent to 62.5 per cent.

The chief inspector said that investigating domestic abuse and sexual offences had been a major focus for the force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As trust and confidence continues to increase in the police service, we have seen more victims coming forward to report domestic abuse or sexual offences, which can be current or historical.

“I would encourage victims to continue to do so as these offences are taken seriously.”