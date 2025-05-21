Here's what Falkirk businesses and arts groups say about new town hall plans

Falkirk residents are being urged to help to shape plans for the new town hall and theatre, which will cost £69 million and has a target opening date of late 2028.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The multi-purpose venue will include a 500-600 seat theatre, with rehearsal and backstage areas, while there will also be a 245sqm studio theatre that will convert into space for council meetings.

Falkirk’s library, the Registrar’s office and an advice and support hub will also have a space in the new facility, as will a 140sqm dance studio, a cafe and bar and smaller spaces for workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the plans progress to the next stage, Falkirk Council wants to hear from individuals, families and groups across the district about what kinds of events and activities they want to see the new building and how they might use it.

An artist's impression of what the new town hall could look like. View from Callendar Riggs towards the High Street. Pic: Falkirk Council

They also want to know what would make the venue feel welcoming, accessible and inclusive.

The council has arranged a series of events across the district, where members of the project team will be able to answer questions and get feedback.

For those who can’t attend in person, there will be an online event and information will also be available in local libraries and on a dedicated website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has bought the site of the former Callendar Square Shopping Centre and Antonine Hotel, which have now both been demolished to make way for the new civic space.

An artist’s impression of how the foyer, library and studio spaces could look inside the new Falkirk Town Hall. Pic: Falkirk Council

Several events have been organised that will take place across the district and there will also be exhibitions in local libraries, while a dedicated webpage also has information on the project.

Falkirk has been without a town hall since February 2023, when FTH and the Municipal Buildings closed suddenly after councillors failed to agree on plans for its replacement.

Lauren Brown, who owns Sisters & Misters on Lint Riggs, says business owners in the town centre are desperate for the project to get underway, after years of delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But while she is pleased to see the project finally moving ahead, she is frustrated that it has taken more than a decade just to get to this stage.

And she is also fearful that the consultation will not reach enough people, saying she and others are having problems using the Participate+ online surveys.

She is urging Falkirk Council to also look at hosting events in the town centre itself to reach people who already use the High Street.

“There doesn’t seem to be anything on the High Street and yet we’re building this on the High Street,” she said.

“We badly need this venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am doing a fashion show for Strathcarron Hospice next year and I’m having to do it at the Inchyra because there’s nowhere in Falkirk town centre.”

But the chairman of Falkirk Arts Network, Amy Sutherland, says that for the first time, local arts organisations are beginning to hope that the long-awaited project will finally be delivered.

“Within the arts network, people are really quite excited about it – the idea that it’s going to have a cafe as well and a lot of the photography and arts groups hope it will have display space.”

While local theatrical groups are “managing” with Grangemouth and Bo’ness town halls, they miss the large stage and facilities of FTH.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Falkirk Council began talking about replacing Falkirk Town Hall, Amy Sutherland’s mum, Carol, was heavily involved.

“It’s taken so long that it’s multi-generational,” says Amy.

But this time round, she says the council is keeping them well informed and she is beginning to hope that this time it really will happen.

Falkirk Council says it is working closely with Falkirk Delivers to make sure that town centre businesses are involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town centre manager Elaine Grant says it is vital that businesses, along with other residents, have their say in a project that she believes will be “vital catalyst for the regeneration of our town centre”.

She said: “A number of potential projects are already in early-stage discussions as a direct result of the momentum behind the town hall, and it’s fair to say that without this anchor investment, those conversations simply wouldn’t be happening.

“It’s critical that our business community has a voice in shaping the future.

“We’re home to over 600 organisations and businesses in the town centre area—many of them long-standing, independent, and family-run enterprises, some going back two or three generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These businesses form the backbone of our local economy and rely on continued support from the community.

“They’re not just shopfronts—they’re run by our neighbours, friends, and family, and they deserve to be part of the conversation about what the future of Falkirk looks like.”

There will be a dedicated event for town centre businesses on Tuesday, June 17, from 5.15pm to 6.15pm at the Falkirk Delivers office.

Elaine said: “This will be the second formal presentation of the plans to local businesses, offering the chance to give feedback, ask questions, and contribute directly to how this

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

multi-use venue can best serve our town—economically, culturally, and socially—for years to come.”

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “The new town hall project is significant for everyone and we are looking for as much feedback from potential users as possible as to its use, what the building should offer and how it could be used.

“We have full information (including how to take the survey) available at www.falkirk.gov.uk/fth and this details a future three in-person events as well as an online event where people can hear more about the plans.

“Anyone who is having any problems with the survey can contact us by emailing [email protected].”