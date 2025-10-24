Here's what a report into HMOs in the Falkirk Council area reveals

Councillors will hear that the role of Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) across the district is “limited”.

HMOs are where at least three tenants from more than one family live in the same home, sharing either toilet, bathroom or kitchen facilities.

A report to Falkirk Council’s executive next month will reveal that there are currently 28 licensed HMOs in the council area.

Of these, 23 are held by Falkirk Council, Forth Valley NHS and a housing association, mainly for supported accommodation. One is held by a care home, and four are privately held.

A Grangemouth councillor raised concerns about the number of HMOs in the area leading to the report being prepared. Pic: Michael Gillen

By comparison, the Stirling Council area recorded 763 HMO licences in 2024, Edinburgh 6325, and Glasgow 3364. Across Scotland, there were 15,274. Authorities with the highest numbers are typically university towns, where student demand has led some councils to introduce policies to limit concentrations of HMOs.

Falkirk ranks 19th out of 32 Scottish councils for HMO numbers, according to the latest Scottish Government data (2024). Numbers locally have fallen from 41 in 2010 to 26 in 2024 – a reduction of around 29 per cent.

Since 2010, there have been 15 planning applications for change of use to an HMO, 11 of which were approved, one refused, two withdrawn, and one is pending.

Michael McGuinness, head of growth, planning, sport and culture said: “Given the low and declining number of HMOs, and the absence of a significant local clusters, there is no evidence at present to justify a specific planning policy on HMO concentrations or overprovision at this time.

"It is for elected members to decide if this is the right way for forward.”

Labour councillor Alan Nimmo raised the issue before the summer break, after hearing the concerns of several Grangemouth residents, but the matter was deferred to the council’s executive in August which then called for the report.

In his motion, he asked the director of place services to look at whether there is an over-concentration of HMOs in Grangemouth or any other communities in the council area and if so what controls are available to the council.

The motion acknowledged that HMOs provide “a vital source of accommodation”, and Scottish Government guidance is that an adequate supply should be available to meet demand.