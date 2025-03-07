Here's the Modern Apprenticeships on offer with Falkirk Council - and how to apply

Youngsters are being urged to apply for 18 new apprenticeship opportunities now on offer with Falkirk Council.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Scottish Apprenticeship Week 2025 draws to a close today (Friday), the council has revealed that it is offering the largest number of trade apprenticeships since 2019.

Those who are unemployed or school leavers are being urged to apply for the roles which will give them valuable hands-on experience and qualifications in key trades, helping to build the skilled workforce needed for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unemployed young people or school leavers could have the chance to join Falkirk Council’s successful apprenticeship scheme by applying during March 2025.

Modern Apprentices Cody Mitchell and Sam Rankine. Pic: Falkirk Council

This year’s intake marks the largest number of trade apprenticeships offered since 2019 with 18 new apprenticeship opportunities, available which will provide young people with valuable hands-on experience and qualifications in key trades, helping to build the skilled workforce needed for the future.

The council is looking to appoint six joiners, three electricians, three plumbers, one gas engineer, one plasterer and one glazier.

Most have four year apprenticeships with the plasterer and glazier between 18 and 24 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To apply you need to live in the Falkirk Council area and currently be unemployed or a school leaver in summer 2025.

Benjamin Richardson is an apprentice civil engineer. Pic: Falkirk Council

Successful applicants would receive a wage, expert tuition, practical skills and a nationally recognised qualification.

Councillor Paul Garner, depute leader said: “Apprenticeships are a fantastic way for individuals to develop skills while earning, and they play a key role in strengthening our local workforce.

“This is the largest intake of apprenticeships we’ve had since 2019, and we’re proud to support unemployed young people and school leavers in gaining vital skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These 18 Modern Apprenticeships represent a significant investment in Falkirk’s future workforce, ensuring we have skilled employees while giving young people a strong start in their careers

Since 2016, Falkirk Council has supported 476 Modern Apprentices across a wide range of services, including fleet, building maintenance, social work services, procurement, customer & business support, and democratic services.

While the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily reduced the number of apprenticeships available, the employment and training unit worked hard to expand opportunities across all services.

Find out more and get an application form here. Closing date for applications is Monday, March 31 with interviews due to take place in June with a July start date.