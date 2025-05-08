Here's how to have your say and help shape plans for the new Falkirk town hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the public are being asked for their views to ensure the new Falkirk Town Hall works for the people who will use it.

Falkirk Council has this week launched a programme of engagement to help inform the next stage of design and development for the multi-million pound project.

Proposed to open in late 2028, the multi-purpose venue to be located on the site of the former Callendar Square shopping centre aims to bring together cultural, civic and community life, with spaces for performances, events, classes, support services and more.

People are being encouraged to get involved in the consultation process and share their views on how the building should work every day for you, your family and your community.

An artist's impression of what the new town hall could look like. View from Callendar Riggs towards the High Street. (Pic: Falkirk Council)

An online survey is now open online and enables participants to tell the council their thoughts including what kind of events and activities you’d like to see; how you, your family or community group might use the building; and what would make the venue feel welcoming, accessible and inclusive.

The survey is running until Wednesday, July 30, 2025 and it is part of a wider engagement programme which is being carried out by the council from April to early December.

There are a number of events and activities planned for engaging with the local community including informal drop-in sessions for people to explore the proposals, speak with council officers and find out how to take part in the formal consultation. There will also be targeted focus groups will bring together organisations, groups, library users etc to explore specific needs and ideas.

Falkirk Council will also have to carry out a Pre-Application Consultation as the new town hall is classed as a major development. A formal consultation will focus on the building’s external design and public spaces including in-person events, a PAC survey and feedback sessions.

An artist’s impression of how the foyer, library and studio spaces could look inside the new Falkirk Town Hall. (Pic: Falkirk Council)

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council, said: “The new Falkirk Town Hall is one fo the most significant projects being undertaken by the council. To ensure it is successful it is vital that we gather as many views as possible from our residents, local groups and businesses.

"This is their opportunity to shape what it offers and how it operates so that we meet the needs of local communities.

"It is also a great opportunity for us to showcase the benefits of the new town hall to residents across the council area.

“This project will reinvigorate Falkirk town centre and generate economic benefits for the area that outweigh the investment that goes into it.

"It is also the lynchpin project in the £140m Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal and needs to go ahead to ensure we are able to draw down that investment from the UK and Scottish Governments.

"I’m sure there will be plenty of different opinions, and this exercise will give us the opportunity to gather those and help inform future decisions as we move towards submitting the planning application.

"With the engagement programme now underway, I’d encourage everyone to take part in shaping what this space could become.”

The new Falkirk Town Hall project represents a £69.84m investment in the area. It will include a regional theatre, library, studio spaces, café and bar, creative areas and a small council office. Once open, it’s expected to attract up to 300,000 visitors a year, boosting footfall and supporting local businesses.

To support the engagement, a dedicated project website has been launched including concept designs, internal layout plans, FAQs, and full details on how to take part in the engagement activity. The website can be found at https://www.falkirk.gov.uk/falkirk-town-hall