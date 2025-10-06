Here's how Falkirk Council has helped people claim £16m+ in extra benefits as it warns more needs to be done

Families across the district gained more than £16 million in extra benefits last year as Falkirk Council delivered the first year of its anti-poverty strategy.

The five-year plan, Fairer Falkirk anti-poverty strategy, was launched last year and council officials say it is already helping thousands of residents boost incomes, find fair work and cut their living costs.

The publication of the first annual update comes just during Challenge Poverty Week October – 6-12 October – a national campaign to shine a spotlight on poverty and call for collective action to build a fairer future.

Locally, Falkirk partners will use the week to highlight the support and advice services available locally and show the difference that targeted support can make.

However, it is also overshadowed by a report from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation which warned Scotland is on course to miss a child poverty reduction target by a "large margin" unless political parties make changes in the next Scottish Parliament.

This report shows around one in four children remain in poverty, and levels of poverty are "largely the same" as they were at the start of the current parliamentary session in 2021.

However, it said there are some signs that the Scottish child payment is starting to have an impact.

The Falkirk report highlights progress across three core areas.

Firstly it has helped maximise income and reduce costs with £16.6 million in benefit gains, nearly 30 per cent up on the previous year, and helped drive a 94 per cent take up of the Scottish Child Payment, the highest rate in the country.

Nearly £1 million in direct payments was provided through the Household Support Fund, with linked benefit checks helping them secure a further £3.6 million in other benefits and support. Housing investment delivered 123 new affordable homes and brought over 96 per cent of council housing up to energy efficiency standards.

Secondly, it opened up fair access to work with the employment and training unit supporting 1663 residents – a ten per cent rise on the year before – with almost 850 qualifications gained, helping people improve their job prospects.

There was also a 25 per cent increase in Modern Apprenticeships, and local procurement activity created 17 jobs, 12 apprenticeships, and community donations for local projects.

Finally, it helped deliver affordable, available and convenient transport with over 21,000 young people now benefitting from free bus travel through National Entitlement Cards, while over 41,000 older and disabled residents hold passes.

Active Travel Hubs were launched in three high schools, offering free bikes, scooters, and repair workshops, while a community e-bike library made 150+ long-term loans of e-bikes, cargo bikes and trailers.

However, the report warns that challenges remain and for 2025/26, priorities include smarter use of of data to increase take-up of support, expanding family-sized housing and embedding poverty awareness across frontline services.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council said: “This update report shows the progress we are making – from boosting family incomes to creating opportunities for young people – but it also shows there is much more to do.

“By working with our communities and partners, we can build a Fairer Falkirk where everyone has the chance to thrive.

“Challenge Poverty Week reminds us that tackling poverty is everyone’s responsibility.”