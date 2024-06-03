Here's Falkirk Council proposals to change sports and leisure provision across the district

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Weeks after closing Bo’ness Recreation Centre Falkirk Council has unveiled a plan that could be the end for the Mariner Centre and Grangemouth Sports Complex.

The local authority is proposing to build a “state-of-the-art” £35 million sport and leisure centre in the heart of Falkirk in the next five years.

Councillors will be asked to agree a new strategy when the executive meets next Tuesday

It would see this new venue become a “leisure hub” for Falkirk Council, while a new facility for Grangemouth costing between £10 million and £20 million would be joined by sports facilities in Bo’ness, the Braes, Denny and Stenhousemuir to improve provision for communities.

The council revealed a cross-party group of councillors have been working on proposals for more than six months as part of a Sport and Leisure Policy Development Panel (PDP), supported by officers.

The reports states “every effort would be made” to keep both Camelon’s Mariner Centre and Grangemouth Sports Complex open until the new facilities were up and running.

It also highlights the cost of running the current “outdated” sports and leisure facilities, with current operations running at a growing deficit – £2.57 million in 2017/18 was £4.7 million last year.

The report says the new facility could operate at zero cost or even turn a profit, compared to the Mariner Centre and Grangemouth Sports Complex which cost around £2 million annually.

External consultants claim there is "significant demand" for modern, accessible sports and leisure facilities and that communities within the council area face “higher health challenges”. The proposed investment would help meet demand and provide equitable access that would benefit currently underserved populations and promote active lifestyles.

Extensive consultation with a wide range of stakeholders, including elected members and external advisors has gone into preparation of the report. The PDP councillors also visited a range of facilities in neighbouring councils to see best practice in action. Future consultations would ensure detailed plans are aligned with community needs and expectations.

If this model is agreed, council officers would bring further reports back to councillors for consideration on the potential location of the central hub and new Grangemouth facility, while the Sport & Leisure Provision for Communities report, also being considered at the executive on June 11 highlights proposals for facilities in Bo’ness, Braes and Denny as part of the council’s Strategic Property Review.

Malcolm Bennie, Falkirk Council’s Director of Place Services said: “Elected Members of the PDP have proposed a bold new approach to provide top-tier sport and leisure facilities for our communities across the Falkirk area.

“This exciting transition to modern, accessible and energy-efficient facilities could support healthier lifestyles and foster stronger community connections. This clear overhaul of the existing approach could set Falkirk Council on the right road for the delivery of these services for the next 15-20 years.