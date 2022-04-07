Here's all the details about refuse and recycling collections over the Easter holidays
Falkirk Council has announced details about its refuse and recycling service for the Easter weekend.
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 10:22 am
The refuse collection service is operating as normal on Good Friday, April 15 and Easter Monday, April 18.
Kinneil Kerse recycling centre at Bo’ness will be closed on Friday, April 15 but open on Monday, April 18.
Roughmute recycling centre will be open on April 15 and 18.
Recycling centres are open from 8am to 6pm to with last entry 15 minutes before closing.
If you require a bulky uplift please note the contact centre is closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.