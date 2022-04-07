Here's all the details about refuse and recycling collections over the Easter holidays

The refuse collection service is operating as normal on Good Friday, April 15 and Easter Monday, April 18.

Kinneil Kerse recycling centre at Bo’ness will be closed on Friday, April 15 but open on Monday, April 18.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An update on Easter bin collections and recycling centre openings.

Roughmute recycling centre will be open on April 15 and 18.

Recycling centres are open from 8am to 6pm to with last entry 15 minutes before closing.