It was named the Best Visitor Attraction Experience in VisitScotland’s Regional Thistle Awards for Central, Fife & Tayside and will now go forward to the national final in February. Held at Prestonfield House, Edinburgh, the awards honour the very best businesses and events in the tourism industry.

Last year’s Canal Encounters was also shortlisted for the Outstanding Cultural Event from over 500 entries.

Picking up the award, Helix duty officer Alan Hunter said: “I am delighted to accept this award on behalf of the team. The park provided a lifeline to the local community throughout the pandemic and the team worked tirelessly to ensure the community and visitors from further afield were welcomed, felt safe, and enjoyed a five-star experience.”

The Helix was awarded Best Visitor Attraction Experience at the Scottish Thistle Awards regional finals for Central, Fife & Tayside. Left to right - News Scotland Head of Partnerships, Gemma Mair with Lisa Wilson, Jason Bradshaw, Joanna Silva, Jennifer Struthers, David Moody, Alan Hunter, presenter Jean Johansson and Jack Rolland from The Helix, Home of the Kelpies.

Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for economic development said: “Tourism is beginning to thrive again in the Falkirk area following Covid-19 and is so very important for our local economy and jobs. Winning this prestigious national award reflects the dedication and commitment to the high standards found at this and other locations and ensures visitors have the best experience possible. All of the staff that work at these venues should reflect how impressive the judges found these attractions and their ongoing hard work to maintain this standard is to be applauded and shows how we are up there with the best tourist attractions.”

The Helix was also celebrating receiving 100 per cent perfection from a recent mystery visitor benchmarking programme. The UK-wide scheme marks attractions not only on what they find during visits every three months but against the wider sector.

The Helix and Callendar House have consistently scored above 90 per cent, and the team at The Helix were delighted to receive their first 100 per cent score earlier this week.

When the national results from all the mystery visits were compiled, The Helix achieved a joint second-best in the country with Callendar House a close third equal.

