Heat Network Zones are set to be established in West Lothian as part of a proposed plan to increase energy efficiency and lower carbon emissions.

Heat networks supply heat to homes and buildings from a central source, avoiding the need for individual heating systems. They can offer an efficient, environmentally friendly way to heat homes and businesses, and will play a key role in achieving wider climate change targets.

West Lothian Council’s executive approved the development of the council’s first Local Heat and Energy Efficiency Strategy (LHEES).

The draft LHEES has identified 14 potential Heat Network Zones in West Lothian.

It will serve as a long-term strategic framework for the improvement of the energy efficiency of buildings in the local authority’s area and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions resulting from heating those buildings.

A public consultation will be arranged by the end of 2024 to ask members of the public their thoughts on the ongoing development of the strategy and its key priorities.

There will also be engagement with homeowners and local businesses around steps to improve energy efficiency in their properties.

All local authorities in Scotland are obliged to produce a LHEES following the introduction of The Local Heat and Energy Efficiency Strategies (Scotland) Order 2022.

The LHEES for West Lothian uses the Home Analytics Scotland and the Non-Domestic Analytics Scotland datasets. These are produced by the Energy Savings Trust and provide data on the Scottish building stock.

According to the data, lack of wall insulation is the most common contributor to energy inefficiency in West Lothian with 30 per cent of domestic dwellings having uninsulated walls – 25,547 domestic dwellings in West Lothian having uninsulated cavities.

Council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick said: “Reducing carbon emissions and increasing energy efficiency have been priorities for the council for some time as we are in the midst of a global climate crisis.