Council planning officers will be hosting a number of ‘We Need to Talk About LDP 2 – The Next West Lothian Local Development Plan’ sessions at a range of venues.

Anyone who lives or works in West Lothian and wants to share their views on their priorities for future development is invited to attend.

This is the first phase of the process to replace the current local development plan (LDP), with the aim of having a new plan adopted by 2026.

LDPs are intended to provide the vision and land use strategy for how communities will grow and develop in the future. They also show communities and prospective investors where and how new development should take place, as well as identifying areas that should be protected.

A West Lothian Council spokesperson said: “The events will be informal and there will be no presentations. The purpose is to provide an opportunity to have conversations with the planning officers who will be preparing the next LDP and to identify important key issues.

“We hope to gather views and suggestions from as many West Lothian residents as possible so that we can better understand where their priorities lie and which can help inform the new plan.”

For more information, or check when an event is taking place in your area, please visit: www.westlothian.gov.uk/ldp2-updates.

The first event in the Journal and Gazette patch is on Wednesday, October 11, in Winchburgh Community Centre, Craigton Place, Winchburgh, EH52 6RW, from 3pm to 7pm.