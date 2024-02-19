Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hallglen Primary was visited by HMI Education Scotland last November and the findings make excellent reading.

The inspectors found several strengths, including “the effective leadership of the headteacher, supported by the senior leadership team”.

They added: "They encourage staff to work very effectively together and lead school improvements. Staff are highly motivated to develop further their professional knowledge with children at the centre of all they do.”

The also noted: “Children are proud of their school and keen to learn. They engage enthusiastically in their learning and reflect the school values as they do so.”

They found a wide range and high-quality of digital learning opportunities which enhance children’s learning and skills for life, learning and work.

Support for youngsters who attend the Wellbeing Hub was also praised, adding: “This helps children overcome difficulties in learning, supports their wellbeing and improves attendance.”

Inspectors said most children are attaining expected national standards in literacy, English, numeracy and mathematics, and all pupils are “happy, settled and motivated to learn”.

Morag Carson, Hallglen Primary headteacher said: “We are delighted to receive the positive HMI report, affirming the dedication and collaborative efforts of our staff at Hallglen Primary.

“Our focus on children's wellbeing and our commitment to creating a positive learning environment are testament to the hard work of everyone in our school community.

“We are proud of the achievements noted, including our innovative use of digital technology, attainment in national standards, and the overall happiness, settlement, and motivation of our pupils. As we move forward, we remain committed to continuous improvement, building on our successes, and providing a holistic and well-rounded educational experience that extends beyond the classroom into the local community and outdoor spaces."

Inspectors identified a few areas for continuing improvement, including developing the curriculum, and these are currently being taken forward by the school.

Councillor Ian Sinclair, spokesperson for education said: “Staff, parents and pupils have to be congratulated for their hard work, commitment and contribution to the whole school community.