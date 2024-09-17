Groups secure agreement and funding to keep buildings open during Community Asset Transfer process

Falkirk Council has given an update on the position of those buildings in phase two of disposal under its Strategic Property Review. (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Twenty-one community groups across the district have agreed to take on Full Repairing and Insuring (FRI) licences, allowing them to temporarily manage and run buildings that Falkirk Council no longer needs.

And the council has pledged £50,000 to help the groups in their early months of running these facilities to give them the best chance of success.

The FRI licences, which will take effect on October 1, 2024, and the new funding commitment are the local authority’s latest effort to support groups working through the Community Asset Transfer (CAT) application process.

The licences will allow community groups to manage and run a council-owned building, covering all running costs including repairs and utilities, until their CAT application has been approved and property transaction concluded, which can take up to six months.

Before the licences begin, the council will ensure properties are wind and water-tight and statutory compliant.

Allocations from the £50,000 which is available to support groups with costs as properties transition to community management will be based on the property’s floor area and will be payable upon conclusion of the FRI licence.

The move comes as the deadline approaches for community groups submitting CAT applications for the 31 buildings identified for potential closure in phase two of the council’s Strategic Property Review (SPR).

Applications must be submitted by October 1, 2024. Each application will be decided upon by members of the council’s Executive and after that groups have up to six months to make a formal offer to the council.

Where no CAT application is submitted for a property by the October 1 deadline, it will close. Although this doesn’t stop it from re-opening subject to a CAT approval and property transaction concluding.

It there is no CAT, then the property will be subject to the council’s surplus property procedures.

Those phase two properties with FRI licences are: Airth Community Hall; Bainsford Community Hall; Bonnybridge Community Education Centre; Bowhouse Community Hall; Cowdenhill Community Hall; Ettrick Dochart Community Hall; Grange Community Education Centre; Greenpark Community Education Centre; Laurieston Community Hall; Newlands Community Hall; Dawson Park Pavilion; Douglas Park Pavilion; Gairdoch Pavilion; Glensburgh Pavilion; Inchyra Road Pavilion; Letham Pavilion; Loch Park Pavilion; Zetland Park Pavilion; Bo’ness Cemetery Store; New Carriden Bothy and Polmonthill Ski Centre.

Of the remaining buildings progressing with CATs, five have historic management leases, allowing current operations to continue until the leases expire.

Three properties – Action Outdoors Centre, Blackness WC and Duncan Stewart Pavilion – are already closed and two – Maddiston Pavilion and Rannoch Park Pavilion – will close as no temporary FRI licence has been requested. These properties may reopen subject to CAT approval and the property transaction concluding.

Paul Kettrick, head of investment, assets and climate for Falkirk Council, said: “"We are committed to supporting community groups through the CAT process. The FRI licences not only help keep buildings open for community use during the CAT application process but also provide groups with valuable experience in managing the day-to-day running of the building, while still having access to support to assist with the transition to community ownership.

"The £50k funding being provided also demonstrates the council’s commitment to support groups with the transition to community management."