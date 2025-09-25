Green light for beer garden at Falkirk village's only pub

The only pub in the Falkirk village of Airth has been given the green light to create a small beer garden.

Chris Denkaat, of Double AA Leisure, told members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board that several customers of Airth Venue, in the village’s Main Street, have requested an outdoor drinking space over the summer.

The former Welfare Hall, which was refurbished in 2022, has a function room, lounge and a public bar which is open at weekends.

He said: “It wouldn’t be used every week – we don’t get that much nice weather in Scotland but when we do, customers have told us they would like to be able to go outside.”

Mr Denkaat told the board there would be no televisions or audio in the area, which is covered by CCTV.

“It’ll just be a place for people to sit in the sun and have a few drinks,” he said.

Board member Councillor Margaret Anslow, who represents the Carse, Kinnaird and Tryst which includes Airth, backed the application.

She said: “The Airth Venue is now the only public house in Airth and it benefits the community greatly, for entertainment and for functions like funerals and parties.

“We don’t have much of a summer but when we do have one an outdoor area would be a substantial benefit to the residents and even tourists.”