Grangemouth Sports Complex's Gym marks landmark anniversary
To mark Grangemouth gym’s quarter of a century there was free access all day and no joining fee for new members who signed up on November 30.
And as well as the fitness equipment available, there were also some fun activities to join with and, of course, birthday cake.
Originally opened as a circuit club on November 30, 1998, the gym at Grangemouth Sports Complex has undergone a major transformation since its early days. Over the years, new modern equipment has been installed which offers members the latest cardiovascular machinery, including a new Immersive Cycle Studio, aerobic equipment and weights (machine and free).
The gym has a thriving programme of fitness classes as well as fantastic fitness professionals on hand to help members reach health and wellbeing goals.
Councillor Paul Garner, spokesperson for economic development, sport and leisure, said: “Last year (2022/23), the first full year since returning after the Covid-19 lockdowns, there were over 80,000 visits to the gym. In the first six months of this year, we’ve already had 49,000 visits and Grangemouth Sports Complex Gym has over 2000 members, making it the most well-used of our council clubs.
"Here’s to many more years supporting current and the 17 new members who joined on Thursday on their health and fitness journey and thanks to everyone who came along.”