Grangemouth Sports Complex unveils £500m immersive cycle studio which is biggest in Scotland

Installed in Grangemouth Sports Complex at a cost of £500,000, the facility opens to the public on Monday, April 24.

The Falkirk Herald was given a look inside the new cycle studio which uses the latest virtual technology and programming to take riders of all abilities on a fully immersive sensory adventure that elevates the indoor cycling experience to a world-class level.

Falkirk Council has worked with industry experts Alliance Leisure and Hutchison Technologies to develop the amenity and, with the success of Scotland’s first ever immersive cycle studio at the Mariner Centre in Camelon, it puts the area at the centre of digital fitness.

Health and fitness instructor Lynn McGuire tries out the new immersive cycle studio in Grangemouth Sports Complex

Grangemouth Sports Complex already has a thriving fitness community with a very popular group cycle programme and leisure bosses believe the addition of this state-of-the-art digital studio will allow even more people in local communities access to a new and exciting way of exercising.

The new studio provides a large space to train with 43 bikes available. In a cinema-scale experience, the 3.1m tall screen showcases digitally created worlds and immersive sound that customers can cycle through, taking their 40-minute multi-peak cycling workouts to a different level and burning some serious calories.

Using the latest music and displaying beautiful and challenging terrains from around the world, Les Mill’s TRIP classes are known for their high energy, motivational atmosphere, and are designed to push participants to their limits.

As well as classes led by their usual instructors, full virtual cycle workouts with a digital coach are also on offer across the 60 classes running each week providing safe, effective, and highly motivating sessions.

There are 43 bikes in the studio making it the biggest facility of its kind in Scotland

This week members have been given trials ahead of the official opening and health and fitness instructor Lynn McGuire said they had been well received.

She said: “We’ve had people of all abilities – including someone who had never been on a bike before but loved the experience and promised to come back. Others who train regularly were surprised at how much energy they used during the session.”

The studio could prove invaluable for cyclists and cycling clubs, particularly as a winter training venue.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council said: “Building healthier communities remains a major objective for us and this investment will allow cyclists access to some of the most exciting and dynamic experiences available. It will offer the largest immersive bike space in Scotland with more than 40 bikes for use in a large studio environment and can be used by anyone over the age of 16.

The 3.1 metre screen allows participants to immerse themselves in their training.

“Having not one but two of these facilities in the local area puts us on track to become a top- class centre for a fully immersive cycling experience in Scotland. This is an investment for the future that benefits both casual fitness enthusiasts and top-end athletes alike.”