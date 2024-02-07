Grangemouth public toilets set to reopen this weekend thanks to volunteers' efforts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grangemouth Community Hub – formerly known as the Loo Crew – have announced the formal opening of the toilets at 1pm on Saturday, February 10.

The group came together after Falkirk Council closed the toilets due to budget cuts and are now in the process of taking ownership of the building in York Lane, La Porte Precinct.

Lots of work has been going on behind the scenes and the group are delighted that the loos will be open again for people using the town centre.

Grangemouth Community Hub Team with Adam Gillies (Left) And Councillor Alan Nimmo.

Falkirk Council has replaced the roof and the boiler, new heaters have been installed and volunteer Ricky Dunn has given them a deep clean and a coat of paint.