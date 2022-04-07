Grangemouth Polish deli gets alcohol licence

Members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board heard that the Wee Polish Deli in 16 York Arcade stocks a selection of eastern European – mainly Polish – products.

Solicitor Gordon Emslie told members that the alcohol for sale would mostly be beers and spirits.

“All of the product sold in the shop is European, there will be no UK alcohol sold at all – it is all sourced and imported,” he said.

Cheers to the licence being granted

Members heard that the shop does not have an electronic point of sale till as is usually required, although the till system does record dates and times of purchases and a description of the products sold.

The shop currently trades from 9am until 5.30pm and Mr Emslie said there were no plans to change this, although the licence runs from 10 am – 8pm to cover things such as late night shopping at Christmas.