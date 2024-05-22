Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Grangemouth eaterie can now allow children into its lounge bar area as it concentrates on serving food rather than pints.

Members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board heard that Abbotsinch, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth, was now run entirely as a restaurant and there was effectively no separate bar area.

Craig McEwan, the licence holder told members: “We have found after covid that the bar trade is significantly down, so we decided to make it an all-restaurant area that would like kids to be able to access.”

As part of the family-friendly transformation, they have removed all the gaming machines and Sky TV and introduced booths that face away from the bar.

Changes at the Abbotsinch in Grangemouth. Pic: Michael Gillen

“We have found it more advantageous to use the bar area for food service rather than a bar.

“Kids were only allowed in the bar area while waiting for a table but we have now made the area to all restaurant.”

Mr McEwan said that since the change to a restaurant they no longer allow any outside drinking at all.

There was support for the change from several board members, including local councillor and depute provost, David Balfour, who said it was “always very well run”.

Another local councillor, Robert Spears, said it was “one of Grangemouth’s premier restaurants where everything is always of a high standard and is exceptionally well run”.