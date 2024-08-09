Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists are delighted that work to improve a danger junction has been completed.

Work at the A9/Grandsable Road junction marksa significant milestone in the ongoing transformation of the A9 corridor.

The £1 million project has transformed the junction, providing safer travel for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians with the initiative funded through Falkirk Council’s Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) scheme.

The council say that the new road layout and upgraded footpaths at Grandsable “further enhances safety and connectivity in the area”, as well as building on the improvements made at the M9 Junction 5 Cadgers Brae Interchange, where traffic lights, new footpaths and cycle crossing facilities have already been installed.

New traffic lights and road markings at the junction of the A9 and Grandsable Road. Pic: Falkirk Council

The changes to Grandsable are part of a broader council strategy to improve infrastructure along the A9 corridor and support businesses by ensuring controlled traffic flows and better accessibility. The work also provides people with safe walking route that link Mumrills Road and the A9 underpass with Rannoch Park and beyond.

Councillor Paul Garner, deputy leader of Falkirk Council and spokesperson for economic development, said: "The improvements made to the junction of the A9/Grandsable Road, along with the earlier improvements made at the M9 Junction 5 Cadgers Brae Interchange, highlight our commitment to creating safer and more efficient infrastructure for our community and local businesses.

"These enhancements not only improve traffic flow but also increase safety for pedestrians and cyclists navigating this busy and important gateway into our area."

The work carried out by Hillhouse Quarry Group Ltd for Falkirk Council took just over five months to complete and includes: permanent traffic signals; new traffic signage, road marking and lighting; improved footpaths; and planting native trees, hedgerows and wildflower grass.

There are still two major projects in the council’s TIF programme still ongoing. The local authority said design work on the Laurieston Road/Icehouse Brae Road (North) upgrading is progressing “at pace”, while the transformation of the A9/A904 around Westfield which began this time last year, is scheduled for completion in early 2027.

The latter project also secured £14 million from the UK Government's Levelling Up Fund highlighting its importance in improving connectivity, accessibility, and economic growth in the region.