Further strikes promised by union representing West Lothian Council tradesmen

West Lothian Council’s housing repair services were hit by a three-day strike last week by trades...and further strikes have been promised by Unite.

The union claims that a Craft Agreement in 2007 which agreed to give recognition and pay progression has been snubbed by the council.

And it claims its craft members, joiners, plumbers, electricians and heating engineers are among the worst paid in Scotland.

Unite said this week: “We are at the point where the council cannot be trusted to keep empty promises.”

Workers made their feelings clear as they formed a picket line outside council headquarters. (Pic: Stuart Vance)

The council has around 240 trades staff and around 40 were out in thick fog outside the Civic Centre HQ of the council in Livingston last Tuesday morning on the first day of industrial action. They handed out leaflets explaining the action and spoke to staff and councillors attending the centre.

On Thursday, staff also gathered at the council’s Kirkton Service Centre, the craft depot of the council in Livingston.

Council tenants were advised of disruption to housing repairs. All repairs and maintenance appointments were cancelled and the council will contact affected tenants to rearrange repairs in due course.

Unite said in August that over 200 craft members employed by the local authority were being balloted on strike action in a dispute over money-owed under the terms of a collective agreement .

A West Lothian Council spokesperson said: “We value the important role carried out by our craft workers and ensure they receive comparable wages and conditions to similar workers in their sector in return.

“We have honoured our responsibilities under the craft agreement and are not aware of staff taking on additional tasks which would justify Unite’s claims for backdated payments of up to £8 000 per staff member.

“The council has sought to resolve the dispute with the offer to review records for evidence of staff undertaking additional tasks and this has been declined by Unite.”

