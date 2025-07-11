Friends of Kinneil asks Bo'ness folk to have their say on estate masterplan

Everyone with an interest in Kinneil Estate is being encouraged to make their voices heard in Falkirk Council’s consultation on its draft 10-year masterplan.

The new draft plan follows the council’s first Kinneil Masterplan 2015-25, which was criticised in 2022 for what many locals saw as a lack of progress towards its main objectives.

Some initiatives, however, have been progressed in the last ten years, including increased opening days and activity by Historic Environment Scotland at Kinneil House.

Most recently, the council also invested £150,000 from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund on various improvements.

Estate is rich in history, including this Roman fortlet.

The consultation coincides with the council’s recently-confirmed position that in spring next year it intends to pull out of providing visitor facilities at Kinneil Museum.

This news dismayed Friends of Kinneil members, who believe the proposal to close the museum undermines the estate masterplan’s first two stated strategic aims – to attract more local, regional and tourist visitors and safeguard and maintain the estate’s historic buildings, landscapes and natural features, ensuring their long-term preservation.

A Friends of Kinneil spokesman said: “We encourage everyone with an interest in Kinneil to give their views and ideas to the council before the consultation ends on July 31.

“The lengthy consultation document sets out many of the issues and people’s aspirations for this outstanding place but is deficient on firm commitments towards achieving Kinneil’s potential and its transformation into what it could be.

Friends of Kinneil members hope the council will think again about museum's closure.

“It is also surely an admission of failure of the existing plan, and not coherent with the stated goals of the new draft plan, to pull out at this crucial juncture from the main visitor reception centre and toilets, especially when significant public sums have just been spent improving the visitor parking and infrastructure.

“Government funding to support the museum could be available to the council and it is also developing plans for a tourism levy. The proceeds are meant to support local attractions and help grow heritage tourism and the local economy.

“This consultation should demonstrate joined-up strategic planning. We’re asking the council to reconsider its very disappointing museum proposal and to ensure, in partnership with Historic Environment Scotland which manages Kinneil House, that the estate continues to develop as a national historic visitor attraction and as a shining example of how heritage is celebrated.”

Falkirk Council has already held two of six scheduled drop-in consultation sessions in Bo’ness on Monday and Wednesday of this week at Kinneil Museum.

Friends of Kinneil and Falkirk Council are appealing for people to have their say on the new 10-year draft masterplan.

However, there is still time to have your say with four more sessions scheduled, on Tuesday, July 15, from 10am to noon and Thursday, July 17, from noon to 2pm – both in Bo’ness Library.

A further session will be held at Kinneil Museum on Saturday, July 19, from 1pm to 3pm with the final event being held in the library on Monday, July 21, from 5pm to 7pm.

The full masterplan for the estate can be viewed at https://participateplus.falkirk.gov.uk/en-GB/folders/kinneilestate-yourvoice where a survey is also available for readers to share their views before the deadline of Thursday, July 31.

Paper copies of the survey are available at Kinneil Museum and Bo’ness Library, along with copies of the draft masterplan.

Cllr Garner is asking for local views.

In its release announcing the sessions, the council stated: “This consultation invites residents, community groups and visitors to shape the future of one of the area’s most-valued green spaces, ensuring its heritage, woodlands and parkland continue to serve local needs.”

The previous plan 2015-2025, guided by the Kinneil Estate Advisory Group, delivered a number of improvements, including woodland management; new entrance, way finding signage and interpretation panels and regular volunteer days and events.

The new masterplan proposes actions under four themes, namely growth, sustainable management, community engagement and heritage protection and interpretation.

These themes support six specific aims – attracting a broader visitor base; conserving heritage assets; increasing community involvement; identifying revenue-generating opportunities; managing natural resources and providing educational activities.

As part of this work, the council is also consulting on a draft urban woodland management plan for Kinneil Estate, developed by Green Action Trust.

Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Council’s depute provost, said: “The Kinneil Estate masterplan will guide important decisions on how we manage and develop the park over the next decade.

“We want to hear what matters most to you. Your input will help us set priorities, secure funding and work in partnership to deliver improvements. Please take a few minutes to complete the survey and let us know your views.”