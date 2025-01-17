Friends group 'dismayed' at Falkirk Council's plan to close museum at Bo'ness estate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Bo’ness group says it is “dismayed” by Falkirk Council’s proposals to close a unique local museum that also provides visitor facilities for the historic Kinneil House and its 200-acre parkland.

Friends of Kinneil were angered to find that Kinneil Museum is among the properties earmarked for closure by Falkirk Council as part of its strategic property review, which will see more than 100 buildings close or transfer from council ownership.

The latest phase of the review will begin in April and councillors will be updated on progress at a meeting of Falkirk Council on January 30.

While many of the facilities under threat are now moving into the ownership of community groups – who will also take on the cost of repairs and maintenance – there is no proposal from any group to take on the museum.

The museum building can be seen in the background when King Charles visited Kinneil in July 2023 to commemorate the centenary of the estate becoming a public park. Pic: Michael Gillen

Friends of Kinneil says it has understood until very recently that Falkirk Council has been working on an overall strategic plan for Kinneil Estate in partnership Historic Environment Scotland, which manages Kinneil House.

The estate includes 200 acres of parkland, some of which forms a significant section of the Antonine Wall World Heritage Site and the museum also offers important visitor facilities, including toilets.

The Friends group is urging councillors across parties to allow more time for the council’s own overall strategic plan for Kinneil Estate to be reviewed.

The council recently celebrated Kinneil’s Centenary as a public heritage asset, and it is nearly fifty years since its museum at Kinneil was first opened.

Kinneil Museum is situated in the 17th century stable block of Kinneil House. Pic: Alan Murray

A spokesperson for the Friends of Kinneil committee said: “We are angered and dismayed by Falkirk Council’s proposal to abandon Kinneil Museum and to pull out of providing their own reception hub, visitor facilities and heritage education at this 200-acre historic park which the council will continue to own and manage.

“This is at the same time as some similar but arguably less significant sites in the area have been favoured with considerable public investment and resources for visitor facilities and activities.

“We hope that people across the area, as well as many supporters and visitors beyond, will once again help to campaign to keep the museum open as an integral part of a publicly-run attraction and centre for heritage education, within a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“Our volunteers were told of this confirmed proposal just before Christmas, after asking formally at least four times over the past year for clarification. It was previously understood since last January that the council’s adopted position was that it would review and deliver a new masterplan for Kinneil Estate, together with Historic Environment Scotland (HES) and other strategic partners, before any major decisions. It makes no sense to decide to close one of the main facilities, before reviewing the plan for what the site’s facilities should be.

“Since then, we have been urgently seeking a meeting with the Leader of the Council, and have met this week with our local MSP, and with HES. We will also engage with our members and wider supporters”.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “The potential closure of Kinneil Museum is part of phase three of our Strategic Property Review (SPR), which is needed to reduce the number of buildings we manage due to financial pressures we face going forward.

“The future of the museum would depend on a Community Asset Transfer (CAT), Alternative Delivery Model (ADM), or significant improvement in its financial performance. Unfortunately, improving the museum’s finances is not a realistic option due to its running costs, maintenance needs, limited income generation opportunities and future investment requirements. As such, a community-led approach is needed to keep the museum open.

“Extensive discussions have already taken place with the Friends of Kinneil and Historic Environment Scotland to explore options for the museum and the wider estate. So far, no formal expressions of interest or alternative proposals have been received.

“We have offered to keep the property open to support open days until August 2025 in recognition of higher visitor numbers during the summer period.

“We are committed to supporting groups with any potential opportunities and remain open to further discussions to help ensure the property stays open.

“If an expression of interest is submitted by March 31, the museum will remain open until September 30, 2025 to allow time for a full CAT application and business plan to be developed.

“If no CAT, ADM, or community management plan is in place by September 30, 2025, the museum will close and be declared as surplus.”

A spokesperson for Historic Environment Scotland (HES) said: “Kinneil House and Estate is a significant heritage site with almost 2,000 years of history. The House is managed by HES, while Falkirk Council oversees Kinneil Museum and the wider estate.

“We have a long-standing relationship with both Falkirk Council and the Friends of Kinneil. We will continue our discussions with Falkirk Council regarding the future of the museum.”