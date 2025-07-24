Fresh plea for volunteers to help secure future of under threat sports centre

A group of volunteers hoping to take over a sports centre under threat of closure by Falkirk Council is making a fresh plea for people to help.

Polmont Sports Centre will be closed by Falkirk Council on October 1 and its only chance of staying open is if it is taken over by members of the community.

A group which hopes to do just that is now a registered charity and members are currently putting together a business plan, which will be needed to make a bid for a Community Asset Transfer.

However, while there is good progress, the committee says they still need more people to get involved – either as volunteers or by using the centre.

The group have been running regular car boot sales to help raise money to keep the centre open. (Pic: contributed)

Interim treasurer Jan Crossthwaite said: “Things are certainly gathering pace towards our deadline of October 1.

“We still, however, need more volunteers to help us run the centre.

“At the moment we can’t afford to pay staff as we need to meet the substantial costs of keeping the centre open.

“If you could give up between one and four hours a week – at days and times of your choosing – please get in touch.

“We are also looking for more groups to use the centre, particularly during the day, and for birthday party/social events at the weekend.”

The group’s next meeting will take place at the Grange Centre in Brightons at 7pm on Tuesday, August 5 and all are welcome to attend.

Unlike most community asset transfers, the group had no funds to help with their bid to transition from council to community ownership so they are holding regular car boot sales to bring in some money.

The next sale will be on Sunday, August 3, from noon until 4pm.

The cost per pitch is £10, with all proceeds going directly to the group, and all pitches must booked in advance by calling 07306134652.

To volunteer or enquire about bookings, email [email protected].