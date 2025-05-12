Free event to unveil Camelon community plan to improve area for all

An event to unveil the plan to improve one of the district’s villages will take place next week.

After years of work and input from residents, the wraps will come off the Camelon Community Action Plan.

The free event for all the family takes place at the Forth Valley Sensory Centre in Redbrae Road on Tuesday, May 20 from 6pm to 7.30pm.

It will begin with a short welcome and an introduction to the plan, which focuses on the priorities that matter most to the community – from safer streets and better outdoor spaces to more activities for young people and stronger support for local groups.

Camelon Community Action Plan will be unveiled at a meeting later this month. Pic: Contributed

There will also be stalls from local organisations, showcasing the work already happening across the area – plus plenty to keep the children entertained with, including free face painting, seed planting and refreshments. Falkirk Council said the plan is “the result of listening to the people of Camelon” and it sets out what matters most to the community. However, delivering it is not just the role of one group or organisation, it’s about everyone working together.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, council leader, said: “"From residents and volunteers to public services and community groups, delivering the actions in the plan relies on everyone pulling in the same direction, as we all have a part to play.

"This event is a great opportunity to come together, learn more, and get involved in making those shared ambitions a reality.”

A council spokesperson said Community Action Plans “empower communities by allowing them to identify their priorities and address issues important to them”.

This approach is community-focused and led, fostering collaboration between local communities and Community Planning Partners.

A CAP aims to establish an aspirational vision for a community along with a set of actionable steps.

Falkirk has successfully completed Community Action Plans in three areas already: Denny, Dunipace & Dennyloanhead, Grangemouth, and Bainsford & Langlees. You can find these plans here