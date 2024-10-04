Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bid by West Lothian Council to have community centre volunteers take over ownership of buildings is leaving workers ‘exhausted’ and putting people off using the spaces, it has been claimed.

West Lothian’s Voluntary Sector Gateway has vowed to work with the council to find solutions for the 38 community centres and village halls potentially facing closure.

They include Chalmers Hall in Linlithgow Bridge, as well as community centres in Bridgend, Philpstoun and Newton.

Community centre management committees have been asked to consider taking on ownership of buildings to save £1 million. Other options include taking a full repairing and insuring lease or accepting all charges being billed from the council.

Chalmers Hall in Linlithgow Bridge is one of a number of community centres affected in the J&G patch.

The council says the current model where it pays for the buildings but the management committees keep any profits made is unsustainable.

But one community centre worker said this week she “was exhausted” by the process and said the plans were actually damaging centres already by deterring bookings.

An SNP demand for a delay to the January deadline for the potential transfer was narrowly defeated in the council chambers last week.

A community centre staffer said: “The council is putting on workshops on how to run community centres. You couldn’t make this up.

“It is all just a box ticking exercise so they can say they have done everything they can to make this madness work. The management committees will get the blame if the centres shut.”

Alan McCloskey, the CEO of the Gateway, which speaks for the voluntary sector in the county, told councillors that a meeting would take place this week with the Joint Forum of Community Councils to look at a way ahead for the centres.

While it is acknowledged that there may be some centres which are capable of striking out on their own with full time management committees taking control of centres through the Community Asset Transfer process, there are many more facing uncertainty.

Management committees of the centres have been asked to consider options for the future, including taking on ownership of buildings in a plan to save £1 million. Other options include taking a full repairing and insuring lease or accepting all charges being billed from the council.

Mr McCloskey told a meeting of the Economy, Community Empowerment and wealth Building PDSP that earlier sight of the proposals before June would have been useful in terms of looking at alternatives.

He added that after meeting with the Joint Forum: “We want to have constructive dialogue with the council on what the options would be. We want to come back to the council with some alternative options.”

In his report to the PDSP the CEO said: “There is growing community concern about the implications of the council’s Community Centre and Partnership Centre review. Many of the centres are run by management committees run by volunteers and they are the lifeblood of community and social cohesion. There is real concern that these centres will close in the coming months.

“They face the impossible task of taking on the running costs of operating these facilities with limited knowledge of how to do so and no money. Many groups have indicated they will simply be unable to take on these roles.

“A lot of the groups run multi-purpose events and host groups that meet regularly, for example art groups, activity classes, Girl Guides etc.

“These groups are often the life-blood of communities and without anywhere to go, many individuals and groups will be left isolated and disconnected.

“There is no central management committee structure, so VSGWL has met with reps from the Joint Forum of Community Council to discuss running a publicity campaign to explore other options.”

When committees first had sight of the proposals in June anxiety was quickly stoked.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service in July, Avril Finlayson from the management committee of Addiewell Community Centre echoed concerns voiced across the county that volunteers would not be in a position to take on full time running of centres as commercial operations. And many communities could not afford the other options proposed by the council.