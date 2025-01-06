Four Falkirk district communities invited to have their say on upgrading of local play parks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There’s still time for members of the public to have their say on upgrades to four play areas in Falkirk district.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk Council is currently consulting with the local communities on proposals to upgrade the play area facilities at Falkirk’s Dollar and Victoria parks; Anderson Park in Bonnybridge and Gairdoch Park in Carronshore.

However, the deadline for people to share their views in this first phase is Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People are being asked for their views on what they would like to see within the parks, which will then be used by council officers to instruct a brief for play providers.

Falkirk Council is seeking views from members of the public about upgrading play areas including in Victoria Park (pictured), Dollar Park, Gairdoch Park and Anderson Park. (Pic: Falkirk Council)

The current surveys for each park, which can be found on the Falkirk Council website, are asking park users about how they use the park and what play equipment they would like to see installed.

Play companies will then be invited to tender for the project.

Once designs have been received from the play providers, these will be put to the community with members of the public having a chance to vote for their favourite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The surveys for each of the four parks can be found on the website participateplus.falkirk.gov.uk where there is also a link to an alternative survey for those who are under 12 to have their say.

For further information please contact [email protected]

The deadline for completing these latest play area upgrade surveys is Tuesday, January 14, 2025.