Four Falkirk district communities invited to have their say on upgrading of local play parks
Falkirk Council is currently consulting with the local communities on proposals to upgrade the play area facilities at Falkirk’s Dollar and Victoria parks; Anderson Park in Bonnybridge and Gairdoch Park in Carronshore.
However, the deadline for people to share their views in this first phase is Tuesday, January 14, 2025.
People are being asked for their views on what they would like to see within the parks, which will then be used by council officers to instruct a brief for play providers.
The current surveys for each park, which can be found on the Falkirk Council website, are asking park users about how they use the park and what play equipment they would like to see installed.
Play companies will then be invited to tender for the project.
Once designs have been received from the play providers, these will be put to the community with members of the public having a chance to vote for their favourite.
The surveys for each of the four parks can be found on the website participateplus.falkirk.gov.uk where there is also a link to an alternative survey for those who are under 12 to have their say.
For further information please contact [email protected]
The deadline for completing these latest play area upgrade surveys is Tuesday, January 14, 2025.
