The Falkirk area will bear its share of Police Scotland cuts, a senior officer has warned, saying the force could lose as many as 2000 staff nationally over the next three to four years.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chief Superintendent Barry Blair, Divisional Commander Forth Valley, told members of Falkirk Council’s scrutiny committee today (Thursday) that the financial challenges facing Police Scotland would mean changes to policing locally.

He and his senior team are currently looking at ways locally to help mitigate the £19 million budget shortfall that the force is now facing in this year’s budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland has seen a reduction in officers from 17,234 down to circa 16,600 and CS Blair said that Forth Valley Division and Falkirk area command “has taken a proportionate share of that reduction”.

Chief Superintendent Barry Blair warned of the impact of police cuts. Pic: Michael Gillen

He told councillors that they do not release the numbers involved in individual areas for operational reasons. However, nationally the police are looking at measures including a freeze on recruitment and organisational restructuring.

They are also currently piloting a scheme in the north east of Scotland, which means crimes with “no associated threat, risk, harm or vulnerability” and no lines of inquiry will not be investigated.

Chief Superintendent Blair said: “Across Forth Valley and in this local authority I and my team are reviewing our operating model and how we might best mitigate and address some of the demand that’s coming in, given the pressure on resource.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told councillors: “If we are to move forward with a flat cash settlement and with a two per cent pay award we are looking at a further reduction in head count of about 600 officers and 200 support staff. If that were to continue over the next three to four years there’s a potential you’d be looking at circa 2000 headcount reduction.”

The chief superintendent said that the financial background was important to keep in mind. However, he praised local officers for their work over the past year, as he and Chief Inspector Linsey Kidd presented the area’s annual report, covering April 2022- March 2023.

Chief Inspector Kidd highlighted the work officers have done to tackle issues such as under-age drinking and anti-social behaviour across the district and particularly in Falkirk town centre.

March this year saw a spate of assaults and anti-social behaviour in the town centre. The Falkirk Community Policing Team, worked closely with Falkirk Council CCTV and the British Transport Police as well as local school police officers to tackle the problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers also helped establish twilight football sessions that have been very effective in reducing anti-social behaviour, she told councillors.

“Its something we are looking to adopt in other parts of Falkirk which also have anti-social behaviour issues,” she said.

The chief inspector also highlighted a “significant amount of work” officers in Falkirk had done to successfully seize off-road bikes. She was grateful for the “strong and positive response” from the community responding to social media appeals.

“While off-road bikes continues to be a problem, we are continuing with that enforcement activity,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Lorna Binnie said that some local groups were concerned that police officers are not able to attend meetings to speak to the community about concerns.