Former Falkirk Provost referred to Standards Commission

A former Provost of Falkirk has been referred to the Standards Commission for Scotland.

Baillie Billy Buchanan, one of Falkirk’s longest-serving councillors, has been called to a hearing which will be held by the commission on Thursday, June 5 at 9.30 am.

The commission, which aims to “encourage high ethical standards in public life” is responsible for investigating any breaches of Codes of Conduct for councillors.

Complaints about alleged breaches are investigated by the Ethical Standards Commissioner (ESC) who then refers the matter to the Standards Commission for an adjudication.

Baillie Billy Buchanan. Pic: Falkirk Council

The hearing will be in public, but the venue has not yet been confirmed.

Baillie Buchanan, who represents Bonnybridge and Larbert, said he is unable to comment at this stage in the proceedings.

Anyone can complain to the Ethical Standards Commissioner if they believe a councillor has breached the Code of Conduct.

