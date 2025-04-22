Former Falkirk Provost referred to Standards Commission
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Baillie Billy Buchanan, one of Falkirk’s longest-serving councillors, has been called to a hearing which will be held by the commission on Thursday, June 5 at 9.30 am.
The commission, which aims to “encourage high ethical standards in public life” is responsible for investigating any breaches of Codes of Conduct for councillors.
Complaints about alleged breaches are investigated by the Ethical Standards Commissioner (ESC) who then refers the matter to the Standards Commission for an adjudication.
The hearing will be in public, but the venue has not yet been confirmed.
Baillie Buchanan, who represents Bonnybridge and Larbert, said he is unable to comment at this stage in the proceedings.
Anyone can complain to the Ethical Standards Commissioner if they believe a councillor has breached the Code of Conduct.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.