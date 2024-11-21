Former Falkirk nightclub to become function hall
The Depot – formerly the Martell then Temple – at 1 Burnbank Road, Falkirk, was given permission to make variations to its licence by members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board on Wednesday.
Members visited the venue earlier this month and saw for themselves changes to the layout, with one large function hall that can be partitioned into two smaller halls.
The board agreed that conditions that once applied to the venue when a nightclub would no longer be necessary, such as the need for a dispersal policy, to “minimise disorder and public nuisance caused by people leaving the premises”.
The venue can now open from 10am until midnight every day except Friday and Saturday when it is licenced until 1am.
Children and young people will now be allowed on the premises while attending a pre-booked function, while young people will also be allowed to work serving food.
Owner Alan Milliken told members that the new arrangements meant that the venue will only be open for pre-booked functions, such as weddings, anniversaries and birthday parties, which would be aimed at families.
He stressed that while children will be welcome to attend functions there are no plans to hold events aimed at children.
He said: “Traditionally it was a nightclub, it’s going to be totally different now.
“Everything will be pre-booked – you can’t walk in and buy a drink, you can’t walk in and buy a carryout. Every single thing will be pre-booked.”
The venue will also offer conference facilities.
Members agreed to the application unanimously, with Provost Robert Bissett welcoming the changes they had seen on the site visit.
“It’s going to be a different venue coming to Falkirk and it’s good to see it and to hear the business’ plans for the future,” he said.
