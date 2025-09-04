Former Falkirk Council office 'The Forum' could soon be up for sale

The ‘For Sale’ sign could soon go up at former Falkirk Council offices, if councillors agree that they are surplus to requirements.

The Forum in Callendar Business Park closed for the last time on March 31 and the building is now being cleared of furniture and mothballed.

A report going to members of Falkirk Council’s executive says that an increase in being able to work from home since the pandemic has led to less office space being needed overall.

Council staff – including members of the housing and communities division – have relocated to other locations, including The Foundry in Larbert, Falkirk Community Stadium, and Grangemouth East Hub.

As a result, the executive will be asked to agree that the building should be marketed and sold.

According to the report to members, there has been a significant reduction in the demand for office space and it is unlikely that the building could be let as a large office, particularly as it “requires significant investment to meet modern standards”.

If the building remains empty it would cost the council an estimated £231,000 per year in ongoing costs including non-domestic rates, security and essential maintenance.

Councillors will be asked to approve marketing the building for sale at a meeting on Thursday, September 18, at 10 am in Grangemouth Community Education Unit.

The meeting will also be livestreamed on Falkirk Council’s YouTube channel.