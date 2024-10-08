Former Conservative councillor hopes to be re-elected in Falkirk South by-election

By Kirsty Paterson, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 8th Oct 2024, 13:34 BST
A former Conservative councillor is hoping to return to the frontline of local politics through the Falkirk South by- election on October 17.

David Grant hopes to win the Falkirk Council seat that has been left vacant by the resignation of Euan Stainbank, who became the MP for Falkirk in July’s general election.

Mr Grant was a councillor in Larbert and Bonnybridge ward for five years but lost his seat in the last council elections in 2022.

While he came third in the first ballot, the transferrable voting system meant he did not get enough to retain his seat.

David Grant is the Conservative candidate in Falkirk South by-election. Pic: Contributed
David Grant is the Conservative candidate in Falkirk South by-election. Pic: Contributed

Mr Grant hopes that his experience as a councillor will be an advantage and he looks forward to getting out and meeting people.

He said: “I was a very active councillor and always did surgeries and I would continue to do that in Falkirk South.

“You can’t solve every problem, of course, but I believe I did my best.”

Mr Grant has remained active in the Conservative party locally, “so I know what’s going on in Falkirk politics”.

He says he is against the proposed cuts to learning hours in Falkirk schools and is very concerned by anti-social behaviour.

He said: “As a former councillor, I know who to go to to raise these concerns so hopefully that would help resolve these problems.”

Mr Grant is one of seven candidates standing in the election.

The SNP candidate is Carol Beattie, a town centre resident who was, until May this year, the chief executive of Stirling Council.

Standing for Labour is Claire Aitken who is Hallglen “born and bred” and helped set up the village’s food pantry.

Independent campaigner, Sharron McKean, founder of Falkirk District Action Group is also hoping to be elected.

Brexit campaigner Stuart Martin is standing for Reform UK; the Scottish Greens candidate is Tom McLaughlin; and Sean McCay is standing for the Liberal Democrats.

Voting takes place next Thursday, October 17, between the hours of 7am and 10pm.

