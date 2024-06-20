FK Fest is only weeks away - and now it has a drinks licence from Falkirk Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A festival bringing together tribute acts to some of the biggest names in pop has been backed by Falkirk councillors as they granted the licence.

FK Fest, which takes place in Falkirk’s Callendar Park on July 27, will feature top tribute acts covering classics from Oasis, the Stone Roses, Simple Minds and Abba among others.

Members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board heard on Wednesday that the event is being run by the brothers behind the Vibration Festival, which was previously held in Callendar Park.

David and Andrew Ure told members that while the larger festival has struggled with high costs, they hope that FK Fest will still bring a crowd of music-lovers to the area.

The festival will take place on the ground at the back of Callendar House (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The smaller scale event has a capacity of 1500 and will be held in the area behind Callendar House, rather than the lawn in front.

Until recently, licences for large scale events were dealt with by officers so this was the first time the team has had to go in front of the board.

Mr Ure told members that in previous years there had been no problems with the bar closed at 10.45 pm with a 15 minute drinking up period.

He said audience members were quick to leave the park, with many walking into the town centre, taking a welcome “influx of people” to pubs and clubs there.

Mr Ure added that they have been working closely with Falkirk Council’s licensing staff to make it “a safe and happy event for everyone who attends”.

A licence has also been granted for an showcase for emerging local talent being held the evening before the main event but this did not need councillors’ approval.