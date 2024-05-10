Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Lothian Council’s finance chief has warned of a growing risk to the financial sustainability of all Scottish councils.

Increased funding from the Scottish Government has seen more money ring fenced and is a cut, in real terms, for local authorities which also lost out on receipts from planned council tax rises after the freeze was imposed.

While they have received more cash, Scotland’s finance directors are facing a collective £725 million budget gap because of increasing demands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite those pressures, no Scots council has yet declared itself bankrupt – many in England have.

Scotland’s finance directors are facing a £725m budget gap, with surging social care costs and spiralling homeless applicants.

However, the pressures which led to those bankruptcies are as acute for Scottish councils with surging social care costs and spiralling numbers of homeless applicants.

Spending in both these areas has risen by around 30 per cent in the last ten years.

Chairing a meeting of the council’s Audit Committee, Conservative Councillor Angela Doran-Timson asked: “Is there a real risk to the financial sustainability of Scottish councils in the medium or long term?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finance director Patrick Welsh, who delivered his report on financial risks, responded: “We’ve seen the situation in England in terms of a number of local authorities entering into bankruptcy.

“This report does set out really significant challenges – funding levels, economic indicators, public spending indicators are all suggesting real term reductions to local government funding on an ongoing basis. So in that context, along with increasing demands and costs, it is becoming an increasing risk for councils in terms of ensuring financial sustainability.

“As we know ourselves, it is leading to councils having to make extremely challenging decisions around priorities. For the council, going forward, it is absolutely a growing risk.”

In his report to the committee, Patrick added: “A total budget gap of £725 million was identified for councils’ 2023/24 budgets from the sample of 30 councils, which represents a significant increase on the £476 million identified in 2022/23.