Final phase begins in restoring Bo'ness harbour wall
Having undergone extensive repairs and improvements totalling £547,000 since 2016, the final phase will bring the decade-long investment to over £600,000.
The historic harbour is situated in the town centre’s conservation area, located on the south bank of the Firth of Forth.
Works being carried out will keep the harbour and surrounding area in good condition for many generations to come, while also, probably more importantly, protecting the town centre.
In 2015 routine inspections detected small sinkholes around the harbour which led to a comprehensive assessment being carried out of the harbour walls.
The resulting report outlined necessary repairs and recommendations leading to a phased approach of repairs and improvements to the harbour and surrounding area.
Work initially began on the outer harbour in the town in 2016.
In the final phase of work being undertaken on the harbour wall, hydro-demolition and sprayed concrete repairs will be carried out to a small part of the inner harbour, completing the full structure’s repair programme.
Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Council depute leader, said it would future-proof the structure to the benefit of the town and its residents.
He said: “Maintaining the safety and structural integrity of Bo'ness Harbour is a priority. These repairs not only address immediate concerns but also fortify and protect the harbour, as well as the town centre, for future generations.”
With more than half a million already invested, the upcoming phase targets the inner harbour wall with a further £64,000 of funding.
The final stage underscores a decade long commitment to bolstering the resilience and longevity of Bo’ness Harbour.
Councillor Garner added: “We’re proud to see this project near completion and the latest investment will continue to improve the safety of this well-loved local amenity and vital maritime asset.”
Bo'ness Harbour was tidal which made it inconvenient for the loading and unloading of ships. The non-tidal dock was built in 1881 with its gates being opened for ship passage twice a day at high tide.