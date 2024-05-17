Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The final phase of harbour wall repairs in Bo’ness started at the end of last month.

Having undergone extensive repairs and improvements totalling £547,000 since 2016, the final phase will bring the decade-long investment to over £600,000.

The historic harbour is situated in the town centre’s conservation area, located on the south bank of the Firth of Forth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Works being carried out will keep the harbour and surrounding area in good condition for many generations to come, while also, probably more importantly, protecting the town centre.

Pictured (l-r) are Councillor Paul Garner, Mitchell Murray of Falkirk Council and Allan Croll of Chemcem Scotland.

In 2015 routine inspections detected small sinkholes around the harbour which led to a comprehensive assessment being carried out of the harbour walls.

The resulting report outlined necessary repairs and recommendations leading to a phased approach of repairs and improvements to the harbour and surrounding area.

Work initially began on the outer harbour in the town in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the final phase of work being undertaken on the harbour wall, hydro-demolition and sprayed concrete repairs will be carried out to a small part of the inner harbour, completing the full structure’s repair programme.

Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Council depute leader, said it would future-proof the structure to the benefit of the town and its residents.

He said: “Maintaining the safety and structural integrity of Bo'ness Harbour is a priority. These repairs not only address immediate concerns but also fortify and protect the harbour, as well as the town centre, for future generations.”

With more than half a million already invested, the upcoming phase targets the inner harbour wall with a further £64,000 of funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final stage underscores a decade long commitment to bolstering the resilience and longevity of Bo’ness Harbour.

Councillor Garner added: “We’re proud to see this project near completion and the latest investment will continue to improve the safety of this well-loved local amenity and vital maritime asset.”