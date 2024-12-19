Festive cheer and carols in Blackness despite no council Christmas tree

Pupils from Blackness Primary sang carols in the village by the war memorial and Christmas tree.

A community councillor outraged that Falkirk Council no longer provides a Christmas tree to her village took matters into her own hands to create a festive event.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jann Fairley, who is also chair of Blackness Primary School’s parent council, not only organised a tree but also a Christmas carol concert.

Children from Blackness Primary School were among those who gathered at the tree, beside the village’s war memorial, wearing Santa hats as they entertained with festive favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While in previous years Falkirk Council has provided a Christmas tree, for the past two years the village has been without one, after a budget decision taken for 2023/24.

Jann decided that this year they wouldn’t lose out and organised one herself, inviting the community, including the children from the primary school to attend.

After the service, local pub and restaurant The Lobster Pot invited the children in for chips and ice cream.

“It was a fantastic event,” said Jann.

Blackness is just one of several communities that miss out on a tree as Falkirk Council cuts costs in the face of a budget shortfall of more than £50 million over the next five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bonnybridge councillor Billy Buchanan was also outraged that his community was once again not being given a tree.

He said: “For the second year running, Bonnybridge is not getting a Christmas tree – this is a complete scandal.

“We are fortunate to have a group of volunteers who raised the money to install Christmas lights in the community or we would have nothing!”

He criticised the council for providing trees to the district’s main towns: Falkirk, Grangemouth, Denny, Stenhousemuir and Bo’ness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They say it is to save money, yet Denny and other areas are getting a tree. Why discriminate – it should be all areas or none!”

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “As part of the 2023/24 budget reductions, the number and size of Christmas trees provided have been scaled back.

“This year, trees are limited to one in each of the main town centres including Falkirk, Grangemouth, Denny, Stenhousemuir, and Bo’ness.”