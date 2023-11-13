Festive buses will provide vital link to St John's Hospital
Each year the council invests funding to ensure residents have bus services over the festive period, which has a particular benefit to those working.
The council has historically provided an additional level of local bus provision on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, January 1 and January 2.
Around 80 per cent of the bus network is provided by commercial companies which do not operate on these dates. The subsidised network is also reduced.
The festive service will provide a largely two hourly service between 7am and 7pm on Christmas Day and New year’s Day, with a more frequent service on Boxing Day and January 2.
Services to St John's Hospital are an important part of the service, with access to health care and essential work travel.
The Council Executive has approved a £35,100 investment that will provide a number of services. In the Journal and Gazette area, these include:
X38 Linlithgow – Edinburgh via Winchburgh and Kirkliston
72 Fauldhouse – Kirkliston via Longridge, Whitburn, Blackburn, Seafield, Eliburn, Sr John’s Hospital, Howden, Livingston Centre, Pumpherston, Uphall, Broxburn and Winchburgh.
Tom Conn, executive councillor for the environment and sustainability, said: “The Festive Bus Services aim to provide support to local people during a time when the main commercial bus service winds down.”