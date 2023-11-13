West Lothian Council has awarded a number of contracts to support the local commercial bus network during the festive period.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Each year the council invests funding to ensure residents have bus services over the festive period, which has a particular benefit to those working.

The council has historically provided an additional level of local bus provision on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, January 1 and January 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 80 per cent of the bus network is provided by commercial companies which do not operate on these dates. The subsidised network is also reduced.

Festive buses will maintain links to St John's Hospital in Livingston.

The festive service will provide a largely two hourly service between 7am and 7pm on Christmas Day and New year’s Day, with a more frequent service on Boxing Day and January 2.

Services to St John's Hospital are an important part of the service, with access to health care and essential work travel.

The Council Executive has approved a £35,100 investment that will provide a number of services. In the Journal and Gazette area, these include:

X38 Linlithgow – Edinburgh via Winchburgh and Kirkliston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

72 Fauldhouse – Kirkliston via Longridge, Whitburn, Blackburn, Seafield, Eliburn, Sr John’s Hospital, Howden, Livingston Centre, Pumpherston, Uphall, Broxburn and Winchburgh.