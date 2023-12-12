Bin collection plans over the festive period have been announced by Falkirk Council.

Residents are advised that all kerbside recycling and refuse collections will operate as normal over the Christmas and New Year period except for those scheduled for uplift on Monday, December 25 and Tuesday, December 26 and Monday, January 1 and Tuesday, January 2 when no collections will take place.

The council has asked residents in areas where their green, burgundy and blue wheelie bins are scheduled for collection on these dates to check their collection calendar in advance as different collection dates will be in operation, including some earlier collections than normal for recycling bins.

When it comes to food waste, black box and AHP Collection services, any uplifts scheduled for Monday, December 25 will be collected on Saturday, December 23 and those scheduled for Monday, January 1 will be collected on Saturday, December 30.

The festive bin collection plans have been published (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Those uplifts scheduled for Tuesday, December 26 should be presented as normal and will be collected between December 27 and 29. Householders are asked to leave their containers out for collection. Similarly, these uplifts scheduled for Tuesday, January 2 will be collected between January 3 and 5. Again, containers should be left out for collection.

Falkirk Council’s bulky uplift service is operating as normal over the festive period. Any uplifts for Monday, December 25 and Tuesday, December 26 will be completed between Wednesday, December 27 and Friday, December 29. Those scheduled for January 1 and 2 will be completed between Wednesday, January 3 and Friday, January 5.

The last on-demand brown bin collection will take place on Friday, December 15. These collections will restart on Monday, January 8. During this period on-demand brown bin requests should be made as normal, with any requests collected from January 8 onwards. Residents should present their bins on January 8 and leave at the kerbside until serviced.

Falkirk’s recycling centres at Kinneil Kerse and Roughmute will be closed on Monday, December 25; Tuesday, December 26; Monday, January 1 and Tuesday, January 2.