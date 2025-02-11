Falkirk's registrars' office is on the move from Newmarket Street

Couples planning to tie the knot in Falkirk’s registrars’ office will have a new location from April.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Falkirk Council-run service is moving out of the former Burgh Buildings in Newmarket Street.

From April 1, weddings and other ceremonies will take place in Callendar House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously, couples were able to hire the drawing room in the historic mansion for wedding ceremonies but that option was dropped several years ago.

Falkirk's registrars' office will be moving out of the Old Burgh Buildings in a few weeks. Pic: Michael Gillen

Falkirk Council has still to reveal where the ceremonies will take place within the building which also houses a cafe, museum and art gallery and is well visited by tourists.

All other registration services – including the registering of births and deaths – will take place in an area of Falkirk Library.

The new location will be in use from May 1.

As well as the borrowing and reference library, the Hope Street building currently houses the Central Advice and Support Hub, providing people with information on a variety of issues, including welfare benefits and housing options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is currently no details on the future of the current registrars’ office which serves the entire Falkirk Council area.

The Old Burgh Buildings was originally designed by local architects Alexander and William Black and completed in 1879. It opened the following year and contained the council chamber and committee room, along with a court room and the town clerk’s office.

When the council offices in West Bridge Street opened in the mid-1960s, the former municipal buildings were then repurposed to accommodate the social work department before being converted to serve as the registrars’ office.

The former council chamber became the marriage room.

Falkirk Council has been contacted for a comment.