Falkirk's Old Burgh Buildings will be sold

A landmark C-listed building in Falkirk town centre that was for many years the registrar’s office will now be sold on the open market, councillors have agreed.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk Old Burgh Buildings in Newmarket Street, were declared surplus to requirements in November 2020 and since then their services have been relocated, with the registration service moving to Falkirk library and weddings now taking place in Falkirk’s Callendar House.

Members of Falkirk Council’s executive heard on Thursday that selling the building would not only generate cash for the council’s Common Good Fund but would also be a saving of £59,700 every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property review also revealed that the building, which dates back to 1877, is in poor condition and the estimated backlog maintenance for the building is approximately £323,387.

The Old Burgh Buildings are currently lying empty after registration services were relocated earlier this year. Pic: Michael Gillen

As a property that had belonged to the old burgh of Falkirk, any profit from the sale will go to Falkirk’s Common Good Fund.

The report to councillors also included the responses to a public consultation on the proposed sale.

Of the 60 responses, around half said the building should not be sold, with many concerned about the loss of a historic building at the heart of Falkirk town centre.

The report notes that the building’s listed status will ensure some protection for both inside and outside the property as altering or demolishing a listed building is an offence.