Falkirk's Old Burgh Buildings will be sold

By Kirsty Paterson, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
A landmark C-listed building in Falkirk town centre that was for many years the registrar’s office will now be sold on the open market, councillors have agreed.

Falkirk Old Burgh Buildings in Newmarket Street, were declared surplus to requirements in November 2020 and since then their services have been relocated, with the registration service moving to Falkirk library and weddings now taking place in Falkirk’s Callendar House.

Members of Falkirk Council’s executive heard on Thursday that selling the building would not only generate cash for the council’s Common Good Fund but would also be a saving of £59,700 every year.

The property review also revealed that the building, which dates back to 1877, is in poor condition and the estimated backlog maintenance for the building is approximately £323,387.

The Old Burgh Buildings are currently lying empty after registration services were relocated earlier this year. Pic: Michael Gillenplaceholder image
The Old Burgh Buildings are currently lying empty after registration services were relocated earlier this year. Pic: Michael Gillen

As a property that had belonged to the old burgh of Falkirk, any profit from the sale will go to Falkirk’s Common Good Fund.

The report to councillors also included the responses to a public consultation on the proposed sale.

Of the 60 responses, around half said the building should not be sold, with many concerned about the loss of a historic building at the heart of Falkirk town centre.

The report notes that the building’s listed status will ensure some protection for both inside and outside the property as altering or demolishing a listed building is an offence.

