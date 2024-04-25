Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Falkirk Council says work will start in May to demolish Callendar Square shopping centre, which it bought in January.

The target date for the replacement town hall to be built on the site is November 2027.

Falkirk Council was heavily criticised for closing and demolishing the old building before a replacement had been agreed.

Demolition underway - the municipal buildings and town hall site is now totally cleared. Pic: Michael Gillen

John Paterson, who is chairman of Falkirk Arts Network, said hearing that the plans are moving forward was “music to his ears”, although he is aware there is still “a long road ahead of us”.

Mr Paterson said: “People were driven to tears when they witnessed the demolition of the building which played such an important part in their lives.

“Any news that indicates that we are getting closer to the day when that new facility is available to us is, of course, music to our ears but there is a long road ahead of us before that day comes and it is vital that local politicians remain committed to the plan as an integral part of the town-centre regeneration strategy.”

Mr Paterson said he was encouraged to hear that the proposal still includes a 550-seat auditorium.

David Morton Demolition Ltd is on site carrying out inspections ahead of the start of next month's demolition. Pic: Michael Gillen

He said: “This is the minimum size that makes sense for the activities that will take place there.

“It is, however, vital that we also have appropriate on-stage, back-stage and front of house facilities. Many different types of activities will take place in the new building.

“It is important, therefore, that user-groups have the opportunity to make the design consultants aware of their requirements at an early stage in the process and have an ongoing dialogue throughout the process.

“We need to get it right first time, as there will be no second chance.

“I will be very impressed if all of this can be achieved by the programmed completion date of November 2027 but, along with all my friends in the arts community, I eagerly await the day when Falkirk has a new facility that we can all be proud of.”

Mr Paterson’s concerns have been echoed by opera singer Cheryl Forbes, who grew up in Falkirk and found her love of performing on the town hall stage.

Like many, she was disappointed by the decision to demolish the old building before a replacement was ready and has urged the council to ensure that the replacement for FTH is “fit for purpose”.

Speaking when the town hall was being demolished she said: “Many of the new multi-purpose arts centres aren’t really fit for purpose as they use the spaces to double up as games halls and the like.

“The town hall had a proper theatre that was designed for the purpose it was intended for.”

There are fears, however, that at a time when the council is facing major financial challenges it will not be possible to see the project through.

The council has pledged £45 million as its contribution to the government-funded Growth Deal and more money is expected from other funds.

Actor Forbes Masson, who also performed on the town hall stage as a child, is in no doubt that a good venue will “rejuvenate” the whole town centre.

Posting on Twitter, he said: “If Falkirk Council get this right and create a malleable large space capable of housing local and touring shows, dance, music, exhibitions, conferences alongside a smaller studio space for smaller events they could really put Falkirk on the map culturally.

“I hope that the council really do their research and get advice from professional arts practitioners about how the new space should be designed so it is fit for purpose. It will rejuvenate Falkirk, benefit local businesses and lift the town’s soul.”

Councillors were particularly criticised for the amount of time it has taken to get to this stage, with years of disagreement about the site of the new town hall stopping any plans moving forward.

Falkirk Council says that work on the design stage of the new town hall is ongoing and has promised that engagement with stakeholders and the community will take place as the plans develop.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council, said the appointment of a contractor to demolish the buildings was “an exciting and pivotal moment” not just for the new town hall project but also the future of the High Street.

She said: “People have questioned whether we would ever get to this point, and credit must go to the Invest Division for making it happen.

“Their expertise, hard work and dedication have moved us quickly from the council’s decision to buy Callendar Square to the appointment of a contractor to demolish it.”

Malcolm Bennie, Falkirk Council’s director of Place Services said: “The demolition of Callendar Square and the Antonine Hotel marks a significant step forward in our plans to create a high-quality arts and culture venue right at the heart of Central Scotland. It also showcases the council’s commitment and determination to revitalise the town centre.

“As an anchor project in our town centre masterplan, the new Falkirk Town Hall will not only provide essential civic amenities and support our regeneration and placemaking ambitions but also serve as a catalyst for inward investment that will benefit the whole area.”

The demolition process