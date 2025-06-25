Falkirk social club doesn't need stewards on Old Firm match days as members now 'older'
Redding & Westquarter Unity Club had a long-standing condition on its licence that when Rangers and Celtic play each other, two designated door stewards had to be on the doors.
Agent Gordon Emslie told members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board on Wednesday that over the past ten years there had been “no issues at all”, as he requested that the condition be removed.
He said: “We’re at a stage now with an older clientele that attend the premises.
“There’s a limited risk in the requirement for stewards and there is a significant cost in providing it at least four times a year.”
The matter came to light when Licensing Standards Officers visited the premises and found that a new management committee was in place who had “limited knowledge of licensing”.
However, since then Billy Nicol – who attended the meeting – has received training to become a personal licence holder, while others have volunteered to “upskill”.
Mr Emslie said: “This is a members’ club and as you know, members’ clubs are looking to adapt and refresh their licences to make them more amenable to the community they serve.”
Provost Robert Bissett, convener of the licensing board, said: “It is a community club and there are very few such clubs left.
“These adaptations and changes are necessary to preserve it for the future, so I’m minded to grant the application.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.