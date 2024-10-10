Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A £4 million Skills Transition Centre that will give local people the skills needed for jobs of the future reached a milestone on Thursday.

But members of Falkirk Council heard that work is also underway to respond urgently to the need to retrain the refinery workforce in a bid to keep as many highly skilled jobs in the local area as possible.

The Skills Transition Centre is the first of 11 projects that will be funded through the Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal and will be based in Forth Valley College.

The full business case will now be submitted to the UK and Scottish Governments, who are expected to approve the project within a few weeks and release the funds.

The Skills Transition Centre will be based at Forth Valley College's Falkirk campus. Pic: Michael Gillen

Pauline Jackson from Forth Valley College told members that the work to retrain and reskill workers whose jobs are under threat should not be confused with the plans for the Skills Transition Unit.

She said: “The Skills Transition Unit is a longer term project looking at how we equip for the future whereas there is a very immediate need in terms of the Petroineos closure.”

Members heard that the new centre, which will be based in the Falkirk campus of Forth Valley College, will focus on providing the training and tools needed for jobs in new and emerging sustainable, low-carbon industries.

The aim is to provide access to modern equipment, including virtual reality tools, digital classrooms, and even drones, to make sure workers are prepared for the jobs of tomorrow.

The report to members states that it is expected to help over 1000 students into employment and contribute £26 million in economic value over the next decade.

Councillors agreed to push on with the full business case but were also looking for reassurance that those who stand to lose their jobs next year will be supported.

Members heard that the college is working closely with Falkirk Council’s employment training unit as well as PACE “because it really needs a collaborative approach”.

Ms Jackson said: “We are looking at how we can work with employees, looking at what skills they need in terms of making that transition either into new jobs in a similar sector or jobs within a completely different sector.”

The college’s aim will be to offer intensive short courses and condensed Higher National Certificate courses but work was still being done to identify what exactly is needed.

Ms Jackson added: “We want to give employees the sense that we are all working together and trying to secure the best outcome.

“The key aim is to retain that skills base within the area. We don’t want people moving away.”

Ms Jackson said they were working with the business and the redundancy support service PACE as well as trade unions.

She stressed that there was a need for funding for the scale of the work that will be needed.

“We are doing as much background work as we possibly can so that when those employees need our support we’ll be ready to do that with our partners.”

The UK Government has promised a further £10 million for the Growth Deal which Falkirk Council’s Head of Invest says will focus on energy and the transition of the Grangemouth complex.

The Growth Deal is expected to be signed in November but Paul Kettrick said the council has been told to continue as if the official signing has already taken place.