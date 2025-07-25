Falkirk singer urges people to have their say on town hall survey

A professional opera singer from Falkirk says the district needs an arts venue “for the 21st century” and is urging people to make their thoughts known before a consultation on the venue closes.

The survey is being run by Falkirk Council to find out what the public wants to see in the new venue that is to be built on the town’s High Street and the feedback received will be used to shape the next phase of planning and design.

With the deadline of July 30 approaching, mezzo soprano Cheryl Forbes is keen that people who want to “create a space for the 21st century” take part in a consultation that will shape the venue’s future.

Cheryl has performed in venues across the world in her career, but the singer has never forgotten the debt she owes to Falkirk Town Hall where she discovered her love of performing, as a member of the hugely successful Falkirk Children’s Theatre.

Singer Cheryl Forbes with husband, pianist Gordon Cree, performing in Trinity Church. Pic: Michael Gillen

She was among many members of the local arts community who were devastated by the closure and demolition of the old town hall before a replacement had been agreed and anxious about the future for the arts locally.

She said: “Since the doors closed on the old and much loved town hall, the arts scene in Falkirk has struggled to keep its artistic identity, locally and nationally.

“Now more than ever we need to come together as a community and create a space for the 21st century – an arts venue fit for purpose, that will serve us all, boost the local economy and provide access to culture now and for future generations.”

She says the survey is an opportunity for the arts community to tell Falkirk Council that they want to see a space that can bring professional touring shows to the area as well as host amateur performances.

Cheryl Forbes (centre) with Falkirk Children's Theatre. Pic: Contributed

She said: “As a professional who has performed in a number of venues throughout the world, I would caution the council against stumbling into the same pitfalls others have done when creating theatres in multi-purpose venues: reducing seating capacity, inadequate wing space, no orchestra pit, no loading areas, and technically under-equipped to compete as a serious commercial performance venue.

“Whatever the shortfalls of the previous town hall, we are supposed to be moving forward – progressing – and we will only be doing this successfully if we replace our late town hall with a facility of at least equal potential in these areas.

“This is our chance to re-establish a thriving arts scene in Falkirk and one we can all be proud of.

“The people of Falkirk have a chance to help shape the kind of Town Hall they want and can do this by completing the new town hall usage survey.”

Falkirk Council says that the development of the new venue forms a central part its wider plans to revitalise the town centre and will provide “a modern, flexible and accessible space that can be used by residents, performers, and community groups”.

The current plans show that Falkirk Council hopes to build a multi-purpose venue that will include a 500-600 seat theatre, with rehearsal and backstage areas, while there will also be a 245sqm studio theatre that will convert into space for Falkirk Council meetings.

The leader of the council, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, also urged people to let them know what they want from the new venue.

She said: “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to design and deliver a venue that meets the needs of our communities now and into the future.

“The new town hall will be a building that serves as a focal point for the whole area.

“We want it to host everything from school concerts and community meetings to professional performances and business events. To make that vision a reality, we need to hear what matters most to everyone.”

The survey can be found at: https://participateplus.falkirk.gov.uk/en-GB/projects/the-new-falkirk-town-hall-usage