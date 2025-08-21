Falkirk school pools will not close as record numbers learn to swim - but private swim schools face price hikes

Falkirk councillors have backed a report that confirms school swimming pools will not need to close as record numbers have signed up for council-run swimming lessons.

A report to Falkirk Council’s executive on Thursday was hailed as “a real win for residents” as an overhaul of the fees being charged to individuals, groups and private companies has resulted a substantial increase in income for the council.

There was, however, disappointment for private swim schools as the Labour group was defeated in its bid to stop a hike in the cost of pool hire to £160 an hour.

The SNP administration said that the Labour amendment would “put the closure of swimming pools back on the table”, as keeping the charge at £120 an hour would mean a loss of income of around £68,000 per year for the council.

Councillors heard record numbers are learning to swim due to an increase in uptake on the council's own swimming programme. (Pic: Falkirk Council)

According to the report, the council’s own lessons have increased by 22 per cent and more than 3000 pupils have now signed up to lessons – bringing an extra £376,000 into the council’s coffers.

But the meeting also heard from one local swim school owner who said that the price increase will drive many small private companies out of business and lead to less choice for Falkirk residents.

Kieran McGuckin, who owns Evolution Swim School, told members that he and several other private swimming companies had already been forced to increase prices which was making lessons unaffordable for many.

Prices have already risen for private swim schools to hire swimming pools from £103 per hour to £120 and as schools move back into council ownership the new charge of £160 per hour will be implemented.

Mr McGuckin said that despite the size of the council’s programme, it would not suit everyone and private providers could offer smaller session and one-to-one lessons, particularly for children with additional support needs.

Proposing the Labour amendment, Councillor Jack Redmond said: “We recognise that fees do need to rise to make pools financially sustainable, but we also need to keep swim schools viable, so children don’t lose out.”

However, SNP councillor Paul Garner said the Labour proposal would “jeopardise all of the exceptional work” that has been done by officers to save the pools.

Members were told that where some private providers have already given up pool time because of the price increases, the council’s sports development team quickly stepped in to fill the gap.

In Denny, while one private provider withdrew due to the price increase, another company took its place.

“We are not looking to ban private providers, what we are looking at is reflecting the real operational costs of the swimming pools,” said Robert Hammond, senior manager with sports, leisure and development.

Director of Place Services, Malcolm Bennie, said the report was “fantastically positive news” and had delivered exactly what councillors had asked for when they rejected the original proposal to close four high school swimming pools.

Mr Bennie said: “It was an ambitious target to try to replace the savings that were required and the report shows that the team’s absolutely smashed it.

“The provision is very good value, it’s increased 22 per cent, in areas where private providers have withdrawn we’ve stepped in to that market and increased the number of people that are swimming.”

“What we have is a real win for residents getting good value swimming provision as well as really important extra income for this council at a time when we face serious financial challenges and need to increase that income at every opportunity.”

“I’d like to give credit to the sport and leisure team for the approach that’s been taken and look forward to seeing it develop over the coming years.”

Cllr Garner said the report proved that the council’s swimming pool strategy is “delivering excellent results – financially, operationally and socially” and he thanked officers for their work.

He said: “The cornerstone of this strategy has been the expansion of the success of the Learn to Swim programme which now serves over 3000 children – a record level of participation.

“This growth not only supports vital life skills for our young people but has also delivered a net surplus of £367,000 in 24/25, helping to reduce the overall budget gap.”