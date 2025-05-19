Falkirk retailers warned vape ban begins next month

The ban on selling single use vapes comes into force in Scotland next month – and Falkirk Council is reminding retailers about the new law.

From Saturday, June 1, it will be illegal to sell or supply single use (disposable) vapes anywhere in Scotland – and those who flout the law risk a £5000 fine.

The new law is being introduced to reduce the environmental damage caused by disposable vapes and to help address growing health concerns, especially among young people.

Charity Keep Scotland Beautiful estimates around 26 million disposable vapes were used and thrown away in Scotland in one year alone leading to increasing costs in terms of litter clean-up.

The single use vape ban comes into force on June 1 this year. Pic: Falkirk Council

Environmental concerns also have been highlighted as disposable vapes are difficult to recycle, with most ending up in landfill or disposed of incorrectly.

Disposable vape batteries have been known to leak harmful waste, pollute the environment, or even cause fires in waste centres and collection vehicles.

Single use vapes are defined by law as devices that cannot be refilled and/or cannot be recharged.

To prepare for the change, Falkirk Council Trading Standards team have written to retailers in area to explain what the new law means and what they need to do to comply.

Businesses have been advised to: Sell or return all disposable vape stock to suppliers by June 1; remove all disposable vapes from sale by this date; and train staff on the new legal requirements.

Councillor Stacey Devine, spokesperson for public protection, said: “The ban on single use vapes is an important step in tackling environmental damage and reducing health risks for young people.

"We are asking retailers to take this seriously, follow the guidance, and contact our Trading Standards team if they need support.”

Trading Standards will enforce the new legislation and if a business is found selling disposable vapes after the ban takes effect, they could face: seizure of non-compliant stock; a fixed penalty notice of at least £200; andcriminal prosecution, which could lead to a fine of up to £5000

The new rules follow a public consultation last year and form part of wider efforts to create a healthier environment and protect public health.

Retailers who have questions about the ban or need help understanding what it means for their business can contact Falkirk Council’s Trading Standards team for advice and support, by emailing [email protected].